Included in the department’s April 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

April 16 - Fraud on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a park on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 19 - Fraud on the 5300 block of Quebec Avenue North.

April 20 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

April 21 - Fraud on the 4600 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

