Included in the department’s April 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
April 16 - Fraud on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a park on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
April 19 - Fraud on the 5300 block of Quebec Avenue North.
April 20 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
April 21 - Fraud on the 4600 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
