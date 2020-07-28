Included in the department’s July 17 to 24 reports were these incidents:
July 17 - Theft near the intersection of 42nd and Winnetka avenues north.
July 18 - Disturbance on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue.
July 19 - Damage to property on the 4600 block of Boone Avenue North.
July 20 - Domestic assault on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
July 21 - Domestic assault on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
July 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 9100 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.
July 23 - Theft on the 3700 block of Jordan Avenue North.
- Damaged property on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
