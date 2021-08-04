The New Hope City Council heard how its police department fared in the pandemic year at its July 26 regular meeting.
“As you can imagine, many of the 2020 stats, personnel changes and procedures within the department were affected by the pandemic,” said Police Chief Tim Hoyt.
Hoyt acknowledged that he had only served as chief for one month of the 2020 reporting year. The former sergeant was promoted to replace Chief Tim Fournier in November. Minutes before he gave the report, he was formally administered his oath of office, a ceremony that had been postponed for months due to the pandemic and virtual council meetings.
Changes included a change to department structure and modifications to its mission, vision and values statements. Keeping the public safe was always the department’s main priority, said Hoyt, but the language changes reflected the department’s growing emphasis on honoring diversity and focusing on engagement and accountability from officers.
Staffing changes included the addition of new officers, an embedded social worker and an administrative specialist, and the removal of a crime analyst.
Councilmember Jonathon London pressed Hoyt to explain his decision to terminate the crime analyst position, especially in a time when small, possibly-linked crimes were growing. According to data within the report, car thefts increased 243% from the previous year, and stolen property reports increased by 183%.
Hoyt said he felt that several staff were capable of the level of analysis that the staff member had done, and resources like the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office readily provided information as well.
Traffic statistics
Overall, 2020 crime data shows a significant drop in warnings and citations. Both actions decreased by approximately one-third from the previous year. The report concludes that this is due to the suspension of the traffic unit, which enforces driving laws and traffic-related complaints.
Among the traffic statistics gathered from the actions of other members of the department, data showed a higher likelihood of motorists receiving a warning for violations like inattentive driving, speeding or an equipment violation, but a higher likelihood for citation for failing to present a driver’s license or insurance, having a canceled license, or failing to stop at a stop sign.
General crime findings
There were a total of 21,707 calls for service in 2020, compared to 23,004 in 2019.
Car thefts presented the largest uptick among other Part I crimes, which include arson, assault, robbery and burglary, sexual conduct, and homicide. Assaults decreased by 78%, and sexual conduct and burglary each decreased by about one-third. Stolen vehicles were reported 79 times in 2020, compared to 23 in 2019. Ten years ago, 26 car thefts were reported.
Overall, there was a 2% decrease in Part I crimes.
Part II crimes, which include offenses like drug possession, DWI, vandalism, and fraud, decreased 40% from 2019. There was a doubling in counterfeiting crimes from 2019, but 2019 could have been an outlier: 2010 data showed a similar amount of counterfeiting incidents to 2020. Aside from fraud and stolen property report increases, most other Part II crimes decreased: disorderly conduct, drug offenses, DWI, vandalism, and possession of weapons.
Hoyt said the main drivers in the year-over-year changes were societal and procedure changes and the pandemic. He said the department was trying to keep up with reform orders from the Capitol.
“The state government thrusts new policy and procedure on us continually, keeping up with reform will be the biggest hurdle moving forward,” Hoyt said. He said accountability was needed more broadly than just police departments, like at the state level and within the court system, but he was doing his best to make policy changes part of the culture at the department.
“Police reform is changing quite a bit of what law enforcement can do, but I think if we work together, especially with our partners in law enforcement ... we can kind of hone in on some of these problem areas,” he said.
Questions from the council
Councilmember Andy Hoffe asked Hoyt whether he believed the department needed more officers.
Hoyt said he always could use more officers, who he said were “stretched thin,” but didn’t foresee asking for additional officer hiring in the future. Additional funding, he said, was perhaps a better goal.
Isenberg asked the number of car thefts that had been avoidable, in instances where the car was unlocked and already running, or the keys were inside. Hoyt didn’t have ready data, but said it was a significant majority.
London asked Hoyt how effective he believed the department was, wondering if unsolved crime would be an indicator. Hoyt said he would have to compile the data, but he believed the department was effective. Hoyt added that he looks forward to having officers out and forging relationships with the community again.
“The pandemic hurt us so bad that we do have to do a hard reset, and part of this is going out meeting people,” Hoyt said.
