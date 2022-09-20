NHcityhall.jpg

New Hope City Hall.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO)

New Hope’s overall tax levy would increase 4.51% next year if the City Council finalizes the preliminary levy it set, but individual residential property taxes could increase more.

The council voted Sept. 12 to adopt the preliminary levy, which adds a levy increase of about $822,000, bringing the total to about $19 million. The council voted unanimously to approve a housing and redevelopment authority levy while the council split 4-1 on the rest of the preliminary tax levy and proposed general fund budget, with Councilmember Jonathan London opposed.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments