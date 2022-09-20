New Hope’s overall tax levy would increase 4.51% next year if the City Council finalizes the preliminary levy it set, but individual residential property taxes could increase more.
The council voted Sept. 12 to adopt the preliminary levy, which adds a levy increase of about $822,000, bringing the total to about $19 million. The council voted unanimously to approve a housing and redevelopment authority levy while the council split 4-1 on the rest of the preliminary tax levy and proposed general fund budget, with Councilmember Jonathan London opposed.
The tax levy for the general fund itself would increase at a higher percentage than the overall tax increase, rising 6% to about $12.1 million from about $11.4 million.
The overall tax levy includes the general fund taxes along with street and park infrastructure funds, economic development, housing and redevelopment taxes and debt levies for past projects like the new city hall and police station as well as pool and park upgrades.
The street and park infrastructure levies would increase 5% to provide long-term funding.
The proposed HRA levy would be about $438,000 with the Economic Development Authority levy set at slightly less than $161,000. Both levy increases would be about 5% higher than for taxes payable this year. The levies would pay for the city’s scattered-site housing program, through which the city buys and redevelops single-family homes, and other redevelopment projects.
The city’s debt levies are poised to increase only slightly, by about $9,000.
Because home values have increased more steeply than property values for commercial and industrial buildings, some property owners could have sticker shock when they receive their taxation notices about the proposed levy hikes.
The median home value for New Hope increased 18% for taxes payable in 2023, to $325,000.
A city document estimated that the levy increase would raise city taxes for the owner of a home of the median value by 8%. The tax impact for homes valued between $150,000 and $400,000 is estimated at between $61 and $192 in additional city taxes for the year.
London said he thought the city needed to make clear home values alone weren’t increasing taxes, but that it was the mix of residential versus commercial values.
“We have a wide range of home values in New Hope,” London said. “But I want to just take issue and, and add, one of the things I try and explain to people is that taxes don’t go up because your house value goes up. And I want everyone to understand that if the city kept the budget flat, people in the marketplace could still give you 20% more for your house and you’re not going to pay any additional taxes.”
The council can lower its proposed tax levy when finalizing it in December but cannot increase it above the preliminary levy.
Budget changes
New Hope’s proposed city budget would increase by more than $1 million, rising 6.5% to about $17.2 million.
The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for employees along with adjustments to wages based on comparisons with similar cities and cost increase for health insurance. Stipends for council members are also expected to increase in 2023. The total increase for wages and benefits is estimated to cost nearly $644,000.
The proposed city budget would add $145,000 for police department portable radios, a one-time cost as the department transitions to new equipment.
The budget also includes an increase of about $134,000 for the West Metro Fire-Rescue District and an increase of about $62,000 for technology charges for costs like software for body-worn cameras, police records management and city recreation.
However, the city budget anticipates central garage charges will decrease by nearly $63,000.
The city anticipates it will receive about $19,000 less in 2023 in Local Government Aid from the state. The state government would provide an estimated $848,000 in aid to the city next year. The city plans to use the money for central garage equipment and building replacement charges.
