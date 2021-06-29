A 24-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after a man was shot in Spring Lake Park June 20. The victim was hospitalized for his injury, and a warrant was issued for the suspect.
Donchevelle Rayshawn Bowles, of New Hope, is charged with felony second-degree attempted murder with intent, felony first-degree aggravated robbery, felony first-degree assault and felony second-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 600 block of 79th Avenue Northeast in Spring Lake Park on June 20 at 8:35 p.m. on report of a shooting at an apartment building.
Police reviewed surveillance video, which allegedly shows the victim being shot once; the bullet reportedly went through his left arm to his chest and exited through his back. The victim was taken to the hospital for his gunshot wound, according to the complaint.
Surveillance video shows Bowles shooting the victim and then fleeing in a white SUV, according to the complaint.
The victim told law enforcement he was buying marijuana from Bowles, who uses a Snapchat username alias. The victim selected a photo of Bowles from a lineup of six photos, according to the complaint.
The victim told police that Bowles showed up to his apartment building in a white SUV and he paid Bowles $100 for marijuana.
But Bowles didn’t give the victim marijuana, instead shooting the victim from inside the SUV, according to the complaint.
Bowles is currently on parole for a first-degree aggravated robbery sentence in 2017. A warrant was issued June 22 for Bowles’ arrest.
