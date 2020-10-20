Last year, a group home for three vulnerable adults on the 2700 block of Ensign Avenue North made local headlines when it erupted in flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
“I heard a big bang from outside,” remembered Adventor Trye, an Opportunity Partners staff member who was waiting for one resident, Ken, to get ready so the two could go on an outing. “It was apparently from the garage, so I went there and I saw a big fire blazing there already.”
Trye helped Ken escape from the fire that day, and ran back into the flames to make sure no other residents were inside. Thankfully, none were.
Trye met with Opportunity Partners CEO Bill Schultz and Denali Custom Homes founder David Bieker for a groundbreaking at the home Oct. 13. After a year and a half, the home is finally being rebuilt so it can once again serve as a place vulnerable adults can live as independently as their disabilities allow. The reconstruction was made possible by a new partnership between Denali and Opportunity Partners, entities based in Deephaven and Minnetonka, respectively.
Denali has committed to covering about half of the cost to rebuild the home, an amount which Opportunity Partners would have had to fundraise for several years to reach on their own, said Kate Wilinski, vice president of advancement.
Many of the company’s subcontractors are donating their time and materials as well. When complete, the home will be fully accessible, so whomever lives there next can “age in place.”
New residents, new home
In six months, the Ensign Avenue house will be look better than it did before the fire. Still, the incident will leave behind some scars.
Today, Trye can laugh when he remembers his family called him “crazy” for returning into the burning house a second time. In reality, it was several months before Trye was ready to talk candidly about the incident. He remembers jumping through flames, his hair burning. When he escaped the final time, the fire was so intense it had spread to his car and the garage of an adjacent home.
Trye was named a 2020 Good Samaritan Hero by the Minnesota American Red Cross for his efforts to keep the residents safe.
In the months after the fire, the residents of the home, three special needs adults, were shuffled between hotels. Spokesperson Julie Peterson said the temporary living would be difficult for anyone following a traumatic event, but can be especially challenging for vulnerable adults. Opportunity Partners was able to find a more permanent home for the residents in Robbinsdale. Peterson was happy to report that they had since comfortably settled into the home, where it is likely they’ll stay. The rebuilt home in New Hope will have new residents, likely ones whose needs best fit the home’s accessible features.
“To start out with [a home with] exactly what we need is really exciting,” said Wilinski. “Especially since it’s being built on the back of this really devastating event that happened.”
Preserving independent options
Schultz said as news of the fire spread, donations came piling in from local agencies. Still it wasn’t nearly enough money to demo and rebuild the home. After the pandemic hit, Opportunity Partners lost 60% of its revenues, pushing the possibility of a rebuild further into the future.
Bieker said he was immediately interested in helping the organization, because he understood the difficult process of finding a vulnerable adult housing. He had been through the process as a father of an adult son with special needs.
The government regulation on the number of group homes an organization can have is strict, putting them in high demand. Counting the Ensign Avenue home, Opportunity Partners owns 20 group homes, and there is a waiting list of people trying to move in.
“When you lose one [group home], it becomes even more important to replace it, because you can’t make any more,” said Bieker.
He believes the regulations, which are in place to protect vulnerable adults from harm, tend to isolate them instead.
“As adults, they want to interact they want to be part of a community, but many times they end up in an apartment all by themselves,” he said. “This gives them a chance to have friends, and have communication with others.”
Builders expect the home to be complete in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.