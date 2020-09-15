As the weather gets colder, signs advertising indoor craft fairs typically go up. Of course, a COVID-19 fall will likely go without local fairs.
When the New Hope Women of Today announced the group would not host the annual craft fair at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, local farmers market chair Kristine Frey thought immediately of the vendors.
“Every fall this show is being canceled, and a lot of folks really depend on that,” she said.
Frey realized the vendors may rather sell at an open-air market than no market at all and could help round out the market for its final three weeks.
The leaders of the Women of Today agreed, and at press time, Frey had received vendor applications from about one-fifth of the organization’s craft fair email list. Those responses alone will double the market in size, Frey said.
Craft and Artist Market Days will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 19, 26, and Oct. 3, at the market grounds at the city center campus, 4401 Xylon Ave. N., at the corner of 42nd and Xylon.
Market precautions
As always, visitors to the market are required to wear masks and are encouraged to follow marked traffic arrows to encourage social distancing. Frey said many vendors have an empty table of separation to create adequate distancing, and many ask that products not be touched until they are purchased.
Updates on the market can be found at the market’s social media page, facebook.com/newhopefarmersmarket.
Frey said that space is still available for vendors. Interested craft vendors may request a special craft application to the market at info@newhopemarket.org.
Empty Bowls
Robbinsdale Area Schools Empty Bowls will exhibit handmade bowls and accept donations at the farmers market. As a result of the canceled spring event, they were unable to sell the majority of their bowls and raise money for local food shelves PRISM and NEAR. Still, the food shelves are seeing a more urgent need than ever.
The Golden Valley Farmers Market, Market in the Valley, will also participate. Online donations can be made to givemn.org/story/emptybowlsrobbinsdale.
