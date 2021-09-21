New Hope residents hoping to own a rooster, a peacock or duck will have to reconsider. The New Hope City Council has opted to modify portions of the domestic animal portion of city code, including a limit on fowl-keeping strictly to chickens.
“Only chickens allowed,” City Manager Kirk McDonald told the New Hope City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.
The changes, approved by the council that night, also removed a process that allowed residents to keep more animals than was spelled out in the code. By removing a “permit to exceed limitations,” residents will not be able to apply for special exceptions for keeping any animal, including cats and dogs.
“It eliminates the permit to exceed limitations for all animals,” McDonald said. “Nobody else is going to be here (at City Hall) to request to have more.”
The maximum of cats and dogs a resident may keep remained unchanged. Currently, no more than three dogs and three cats may be kept, as well as three other domesticated animals like rodents, ferrets, birds or snakes.
Kennel license holders will still be able to exceed maximums, as well as residents who have already obtained a permit to exceed limitations. However, those already keeping more animals than the code allows will have to renew the permit annually. According to a document prepared by city staff, those “grandfathered in” would also be subject to regular welfare inspection by the city’s animal control officer, and could have their permits revoked “if nuisance problems arose.”
Application spurred change
The decision came after a resident applied to keep 12 chickens on their property, the document reported. At the time, the council directed staff to recommend more definitive limits on animal keeping, as well as align practices with the city of Crystal. Currently, the two cities share an animal control officer.
The new code modifications adopt elements from the Crystal city code. There are nine new requirements for coop structures, six conditions for preventing nuisance situations, and a requirement that egg sales comply with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture standards for home enterprises.
The alignment with Crystal also precipitated an increase in the maximum number of chickens a household can keep from three to four.
The council was unanimous in its approval. McDonald said besides differing requirements on keeping cats and dogs, the animal codes between the cities of Crystal and New Hope were aligned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.