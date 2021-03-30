The New Hope City Council agreed, on a 4-1 vote, to loosen requirements for a drive-thru canopy approved for the Hy-Vee grocery store on 8200 42nd Ave. N. According to documents prepared by the city’s community development department, the concept, originally approved in July 2019 to more efficiently fulfill online grocery orders, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “other considerations.”
When approved in 2019, Hy-Vee officials touted the New Hope store as the first location scheduled to have the kiosk for its online grocery ordering program, Aisles Online.
Brandon Bell, city community development assistant, said in lieu of a permanent structure, a “makeshift” kiosk was currently serving customers in its place.
“It’s basically being used as a drive-thru pick-up right now,” he said.
Kiosk expansion
Dan Parks, an engineer appearing on behalf of Hy-Vee, asked the council at the March 22 meeting if previously agreed-upon elements, including the size of the structure and number of lanes, could be amended. The amendment will increase the structure’s size from 900 to 1,200 square feet, and the number of lanes from three to four. Grocery orders would also be fulfilled from store inventory, instead of the previous agreement to fulfill via an offsite warehouse.
In early March, the New Hope Planning Commission recommended approval of the changes with some conditions. An architect who attended the meeting on behalf of Hy-Vee asked if one of the conditions, a material requirement, could be more flexible so project planners could go through with their preferred designs.
Bell said the condition required the structure to be covered with at least 60% primary building materials to match the existing building, and no more than 30% secondary building materials
Parks said the designers preferred to use a new, dense plastic material that resembles concrete.
“It’s somewhat like McDonald’s has their arches. There’s unique elements of design that folks want to use on retail buildings,” Parks said. He added the canopy could be replicated at other stores in the Twin Cities market and, possibly, in other markets.
Building materials
Councilmember Jonathon London, who cast the dissenting vote, asked Parks why the design team was unable to incorporate more brick into the structure. Parks said he did not have an answer, as he was not a designer, but it was his understanding that it had to do with “maintaining the general design intent and character and look of the building.”
Community Development Director Jeff Sargent said it was his understanding that the designers didn’t want to “deviate” from the kiosk’s materials from location to location should it be implemented in more stores.
London said he understood Sargent, but maintained that it was his job to uphold the city’s standard.
“I also recognize that some cities – such as downtown Wayzata, I’m guessing Edina – have strong requirements for building materials and they’re not going to waver, and I don’t think we should either,” London said.
Councilmembers John Elder and Michael Isenberg requested that city staff members keep the council informed on the project as compromise was sought.
