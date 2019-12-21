NHpool.JPG
Alaina Rooker

Parks and Recreation Director Susan Rader updated the New Hope City Council about delays in pool construction at the Dec. 16 work session.

According to Donlar Construction, Rader reported, the 50-meter pool remains on track to open in June, but the remaining amenities like the shallow water pool will not be ready for another several weeks, likely the first week of July. No delays are expected for swimming lessons and water aerobics classes.

As a result, the department is planning on reducing the value of admission in the period when only the 50-meter pool is operational. The reductions include daily admission and punch passes.

Rader explained that it was important to offer longterm use passes to begin to offset construction expenses. At the same time, some operational costs like chemicals and working pool staff will be conserved as amenities remain closed.

The council had previously discussed winter construction to keep the pool project on schedule, but opted to go with original plans. As soon as spring road restrictions are lifted, work will resume. Rader estimated that would likely be in April.

