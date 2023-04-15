The city of New Hope has taken the next step in its process to hire the next city manager. The 33-person applicant pool has been narrowed to six finalists, New Hope Communications Coordinator Beth Kramer announced April 12.
Kramer said the finalists will next be interviewed by a “management team” at City Hall, and members of the New Hope City Council May 2.
Finalists include Reece Berthold, a current deputy city manager working at the city of Beaufort, South Carolina; Daniel Buchholtz, an administrator, clerk and treasurer with the city of Spring Lake Park; John Harrenstein, a city administrator with the city of Altoona, Iowa; Robert Hillard, a city manager and treasurer with the city of Oberlin, Ohio; and Scott Meszaros, a town manager for the Town of Hope Mills, North Carolina; and Willie Morales, city administrator with the city of Appleton.
A timeline estimates that an offer will be extended to an individual by May, with a start date in June. Until then, Tim Hoyt, the city’s police chief, will continue to serve in the interim role.
Former New Hope City Manager Kirk McDonald retired from the role in June 2022, after 32 years at City Hall (15 years as city manager). In his absence, Hoyt was named to the role on an interim basis. The New Hope City Council considered hiring a firm to help bring in applicants to the role in spring 2022.
The process was halted when Hoyt expressed interest in remaining both the city’s manager and police chief or shifting solely to the manager role. However, he decided to withdraw his name from consideration in January. The withdrawal prompted the City Council to again seek a firm to conduct an executive search, and landed on Wayzata-based independent recruiting firm DDA Human Resources, Inc. earlier this year.
Minnesota and multi-dimensional candidates
In February, the City Council opted to loosen application requirements for candidates in regard to their previous city management experience. However, all six candidates have a background in municipal management.
Some, but not all, have career or education credits in the state of Minnesota.
Aside from his work in Spring Lake Park, Buchholtz has worked city manager roles in Hanover and Dassel, an assistant manager role in Moorhead, and holds degrees at Concordia College and Moorhead State.
Harrenstein was formerly a city administrator in North Mankato.
Morales has the existing manager role in Appleton. He also brings experience from Iowa and Massachusetts.
Other candidates are scattered across the map.
Bertholf has spent much of his career in South Carolina. Hillard has experience in two Midwestern states, Ohio and Michigan. Outside of North Carolina, Meszaros has credits in Alaska and Colorado.
A few list other skills outside of city management that could enhance their role if hired. Betholf has served many roles in fire departments, including as fire chief. Harrenstein served as a management analyst. Hillard and Meszaros have experience as treasurers; Meszaros also holds a biology degree. Morales holds a degree in accounting.
Council makes its selections
Members of the New Hope City Council shared which candidates they wanted to make the finalist pool during its April 10 regular meeting. Councilmembers were asked by DDA consultant Pat Melvin to list their top five candidates, which were coded into numbers. The City Council then agreed to put the most-mentioned candidates into the finalist pool.
When business travel was later discussed, Melvin shared where numbered candidates resided. Based on this, the candidate most-listed by councilmembers was Buchholtz (all councilmembers except for Jonathon London selected him). The remaining finalists each made three of the five councilmembers’ lists.
Each finalist will next undergo a background check, reference check and an intellect profile in preparation for their May 2 interviews.
