4 New Hope.jpg

New Hope City Hall.

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The city of New Hope has taken the next step in its process to hire the next city manager. The 33-person applicant pool has been narrowed to six finalists, New Hope Communications Coordinator Beth Kramer announced April 12.

Kramer said the finalists will next be interviewed by a “management team” at City Hall, and members of the New Hope City Council May 2.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments