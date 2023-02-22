The next New Hope city manager potentially could come to the city without direct government experience.

While debating a profile for the position Feb. 13, the New Hope City Council faced some uncertainty in whether to allow candidates without such experience to apply for the top city employee job. While some council members indicated they prefer candidates to have public service experience, they discussed modifying the minimum qualifications to clarify that other candidates could apply.

