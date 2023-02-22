The next New Hope city manager potentially could come to the city without direct government experience.
While debating a profile for the position Feb. 13, the New Hope City Council faced some uncertainty in whether to allow candidates without such experience to apply for the top city employee job. While some council members indicated they prefer candidates to have public service experience, they discussed modifying the minimum qualifications to clarify that other candidates could apply.
The candidate search document proposal said the minimum qualifications would be “Master’s degree with coursework in Public Administration, or related field, and considerable experience working in local government in a leadership position, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.”
Consultant Pat Melvin, with DDA Human Resources Inc., suggested editing the minimum qualifications to indicate that a candidate could have considerable experience working a position related to local government instead of in local government.
“I think that would really clarify the fact that OK, you don’t have to be somebody who has local government experience,” Melvin said. “You have to have management experience, leadership, some of these other characteristics that are key.”
Melvin said a candidate from the private sector could be possible because the city has “very strong department heads with significant experience.”
One of those department heads, Police Chief Tim Hoyt, is currently serving as acting city manager. Hoyt had proposed continuing in the dual role on a permanent basis. However, last month he announced that he had changed his mind and no longer wanted to pursue the city manager role. He now intends on returning solely to the police chief position after a new city manager is hired.
Of Melvin’s suggestion to broaden the search to the private sector, Mayor Kathi Hemken said, “We don’t prefer that, but we’re OK with people applying that do not have city management experience.”
Council Member Jonathan London said he is “a little leery” about the idea of recruiting candidates without city experience but acknowledged that the council will oversee the process, ultimately.
“If we get back eight people with no city experience but are all managers of some small business or whatever, we’ll be able to say, ‘Hey, you know, maybe tell us more about how you went about this,’” London said.
Director of Human Resources Rich Johnson cautioned the council, “When I moved from the private sector in human resources to the public sector, it was a significant change. I’m not saying it can’t be done, but I just want to make sure that we’re all on the same page and we’re kind of aware of what we’re talking about.”
Council Member Andy Hoffe then expressed some hesitation about opening up the search.
“I think it’s very important that they do have some local government experience because it’s a big difference,” he said.
Hemken replied, “We get to interview these guys, and I’d hate to turn down the CEO of 3M because he didn’t have any government experience.”
Amid light chuckles, she acknowledged the 3M leader likely would not make a move to join the city staff but encouraged Melvin to work on the minimum qualifications to broaden the search.
Melvin said, “One of the things that we encourage you to do is to cast kind of a wide net. We can always narrow it, but cast a wide net.”
As of press time, the position profile on DDA’s website at ddahumanresources.com/active-searches still contained the text that had been originally proposed.
Johnson also raised a question about how much experience would be considered sufficient. The consulting firm Springstead that developed the job description defines “considerable” as three to five years of experience, he noted.
London remarked that he did not believe that a bar as low as three years of experience would be appropriate. When Johnson said Springstead’s next highest level would call for “extensive” experience, defined as six years or more of work in a field. London said he preferred that term. But Council Member Michael Isenberg said Melvin would have the discretion to “weed through” candidates before presenting a slate to the council.
“We’re not letting someone make the leap from Burger King to apply for this job,” said Isenberg, despite noting that he had his start at the fast-food restaurant.
Melvin responded that he would present all suitable candidates to the council.
“If for any reason I’m in doubt, I’m going to allow you to make that decision,” Melvin said.
Isenberg replied, “That’s perfect for me.”
Hemken directed Johnson to keep the word “considerable” in the qualifications rather than changing it to “extensive.”
The position announcement the council approved calls for a salary between $149,229 and $181,559. Hoyt currently receives the equivalent of $169,477 following a cumulative raise of 8% effective at the beginning of 2023.
Melvin indicated the salary range presented for the position announcement aligns with salaries for city managers in Crystal and similar cities.
“Based on the size of the community and the position, I think that you are very much in line with where you should be,” Melvin said.
Video interviews and personality assessments will be used with candidates initially. From there, the council will narrow down the list of candidates they wish to interview in person. Melvin said that number would typically range from three to five individuals.
The application deadline will be Tuesday, March 14 with finalists selected Monday, April 10 and interviews with the council scheduled Tuesday, May 2.
The timeline calls for a new city manager to begin working by June.
The application and other information is available at ddahumanresources.com/active-searches.
