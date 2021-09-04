With nearly $2.2 million expected in American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government, the New Hope City Council is considering using the money to offset costs of a planned public works facility upgrade.
Funds are being delivered to the city in two installments. The first was distributed to the city by Minnesota one month ago. At the Aug. 23 New Hope City Council meeting, the money was accepted into the Coronavirus Local Recovery Fund. According to agenda documents prepared by City Manager Kirk McDonald, the first installment totaled $1,106,158.24. The second installment is expected in May 2022.
According to the agenda documents, staff was interested in putting funds toward 2021-2022 infrastructure costs, “so unspent infrastructure funds could potentially be contributed to the future public works facility improvements (without the use of bonding).”
McDonald said the proposal was discussed by the council at a previous work session, but wasn’t yet being considered for formal approval.
“One of the eligible uses is to utilize the funds for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure improvements, and staff will be discussing that use with the council in the future,” he said.
American Rescue Act funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
New Hope received an additional $1.64 million in federal COVID relief in 2020 per the CARES Act. The funds were used toward payroll costs for the West Metro Fire-Rescue District and the New Hope Police Department.
