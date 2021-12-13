Senior care facility North Ridge Health and Rehab was among three facilities to begin receiving members of the National Guard to support operations Dec. 6. The guardsmen were deployed by Gov. Tim Walz to the facility in New Hope, as well as facilities in Onamia and Fergus Falls.
“I am thrilled to share that North Ridge Health and Rehab will be welcoming 30 National Guard trained CNAs on Monday,” said North Ridge Administrator Julie Spiers in a statement. “North Ridge leadership proactively applied for the assistance of the Minnesota. We applaud the use of the Minnesota National Guard to help nursing facilities respond to significant staffing challenges which has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the governor’s office, the action was made “to support long-term facilities and hospitals facing bed shortages and staffing gaps during the current wave of COVID-19 infections.” The governor had activated the state National Guard in November to support care facilities, which Walz said could risk closure without aid.
Fifty guard service members began working at the three facilities Dec. 7. There are approximately 400 National Guard members who have been trained as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aides, according to the governor’s office.
More guard service members were expected to deploy to other facilities across the state by the end of the week. Walz also announced a plan to recruit, train and deploy 1,000 new certified nursing assistants to long-term care facilities by the end of January.
“We continue to deploy every resource we have available to support our overworked and understaffed doctors, nurses, and long-term care staff who have been fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic for nearly two years,” said Walz in a statement. “I’m grateful to the National Guard and our long-term care partners for their hard work and dedication to Minnesota patients.”
Info: mn.gov
