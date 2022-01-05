The countdown to a new farmers market at the south side of Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale begins. In five months, the park will be home to a weekly open-air market featuring grab-and-go food, fresh produce, and other vending from local makers.
The market will not be run by the city, but by theNEWmpls, a health and wellness company owned by Robbinsdale resident Chaz Sandifer. Sandifer has managed a market in the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis for five years. She told the Robbinsdale City Council in December that she was excited to reinvigorate the market in the city she lived in after a recent decline in participation at its current location.
Sandifer said she intended to rebrand the market as the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market and run it as a partnership, with a focus on “bringing the community together through food and wellness.”
The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 21 to Sept. 5 at the northeast corner of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue, across from the Hy-Vee grocery store. The market will be conducted rain or shine, though cancellations for severe weather may be possible. Sandifer hoped to register at least 40 vendors in the market’s first season.
“I want to see (the market) full,” she said. “I can guarantee that this market will bring in people throughout not just Robbinsdale but the surrounding areas. It’ll be a safe, fun market, and it’ll be something for the whole family.
The most recent attempt to bring a fresh market to Robbinsdale was several years ago. The Sun Post wrote about the market’s opening in July 2013 in the parking lot opposite North Memorial Health Hospital on Oakdale Avenue. It was managed by a longtime hospital worker. It took the reigns from another unsuccessful market two years before.
Sandifer said components that made the Camden market successful would be carried into the new one, including live cooking demonstrations, a free fitness class every market date, live music, and an annual back-to-school backpack drive.
She said in her first year taking over the Camden market, average visits went from 75 people per market to 550. Since the pandemic, visitorship had decreased to about 350 per market.
Mayor Bill Blonigan expressed confidence about the new market given Sandifer’s experience.
“We have had several attempts at a farmers market and I’ve been jealous of other communities that have been more successful,” he said. “You seem like the person that’s more organized and experienced at this than the previous attempts that we’ve had. ... Thank you for coming to Robbinsdale.”
Councilmember Sheila Webb said she was excited to see her campaign goal of bringing a farmers market to Robbinsdale be fulfilled.
Thus far, several food trucks had been confirmed, including a catering truck from Marna’s Eatery. Vendor applications officially opened this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.