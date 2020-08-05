New Hope City Engineer Dan Boyum reported that the newly reconstructed Civic Center Park will be complete on or around Aug. 28.
The park is located at 4401 Xylon Ave. N., on the same property of the City Hall and police station. The revamp of the park included construction of a skating pad, outdoor theater, park shelter and an outdoor aquatic center.
Opening of the aquatic center has been delayed until June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though its construction is completed. The center includes a shallow water playground area, bathhouse, two body slides, and a 50-meter lap pool.
At the July 27 City Council meeting, Boyum said that much of the work at the park was complete, save for installation of some seating and sod placement.
