Tunnels, noise and emergency medical services were a few topics of discussion at an April 28 light rail listening session hosted by Robbinsdale members of the Blue Line Extension Community Advisory Committee. The event allowed those in Robbinsdale to discuss the newly aligned light rail transit route announced by the project office.
Partially, it was a conversation about stations. Previously, the Blue Line route was planned to have a single station near downtown Robbinsdale between 41st and 42nd Avenues North along the existing railroad. According to Nick Landwer, the project’s engineering and design director, though the alignment was shifting from West Broadway to County Road 81, a downtown station was still a priority.
Landwer said right now, staff members believed it “made sense” to plan a station near 40th to 42nd Street, an area with a concentration of business. This station is in addition to a station being considered for somewhere near North Memorial Health Hospital.
“What we see in this corridor as key destinations are downtown Robbinsdale and North Memorial Hospital, finding a route that serves those two areas,” said Dan Soler, a senior program administrator with Hennepin County and former Bottineau Blue Line project director.
One viewer asked how firm the project office was on using County Road 81. While the current alignment is a proposal, and the project office was evaluating feedback to finetune it, Landwer said County Road 81 was likely Robbinsdale’s best choice.
“It’s hard to find alternative routes through this area,” he said, noting geographical barriers like Crystal Lake and the Crystal Airport.
Soler said if the rail were to be built on Highway 100, it would be a considerably longer route, would miss key destinations and a lot of potential ridership.
Other routes that were considered but not selected through Robbinsdale included West Broadway (too tight through downtown, Soler said) and along the east side of the lakes (doesn’t reach downtown).
Eminent domain
Another viewer asked whether the railroad right-of-way needed for the previous alignment could be taken via eminent domain. Soler said the case for using eminent domain to build a public benefit like light rail would be exceedingly difficult against a Class 1 railroad like Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway.
“The likelihood that it would succeed in court is very small,” said Soler.
To a question about whether the new alignment would require the use of private property, Landwer said the project office wasn’t yet in that stage of planning, but that planners did not expect significant impact.
Another concern was parking. The previous alignment had anticipated a park-n-ride near EMI Audio on the western edge of downtown. One viewer asked if additional parking would be built at the hospital so riders wouldn’t take up the limited supply.
Soler said an analysis for parking hadn’t been conducted and would depend heavily on the final route and station locations.
Noise, emergency vehicle priority
The light rail’s relationship to emergency vehicles was also addressed. A viewer asked if the light rail would slow response times for police, fire and ambulances going to the hospital, which is a level 1 trauma center.
Soler said the answer was “straightforward.”
“In the case of light rail that is running with traffic signals, emergency vehicle preemption still governs over light rail movement,” he said.
The situation differs from freight railroads.
“If a freight train is going across County Road 9 there in Robbinsdale and an emergency vehicle comes, it waits, because the freight train has priority,” said Soler.
Another wondered whether the rail would impact emergency traffic the least if it was built above or underground.
Landwer said the project prefers to stay at-grade to best serve all riders, but as the analysis of the spaces continues, those options could be considered.
Soler offered clarification.
“The only thing we’ve taken off the table through Robbinsdale is the likelihood of building some sort of tunnel structure,” said Soler, noting a decision based on the area’s proximity to Crystal Lake. He said a tunnel would likely have an impact on the city’s water table.
Soler added that the Robbinsdale City Council had asked for the project office to consider creating a rendering of what an elevated track through downtown might look like. An elevated track wouldn’t be as difficult as an elevated station, he said.
Another viewer asked whether noise abatement would be planned for those living near County Road 81 since they are already dealing with noise from traffic and frequent emergency vehicles.
Landwer said noise studies showed that light rail typically generates noise below the existing ambient noise level.
“The trains are pretty quiet,” he said.
Soler said the project office would know more when environmental studies were completed.
