Robbinsdale Schools social worker Renee Ward is known as Miss Renee today, but there was a time when she was referred to as Airman Ward.
“We’re known by our last name in the military, so nobody called me Ms. Renee,” she told Neill Elementary third graders in a special presentation last week.
Ward has been giving talks about her military background to students in the Crystal school for a few years. She tells students what it was like to go basic training, about her job supporting F-16 pilots, and her travels to Germany, answering any and all questions from students along the way.
And there were questions. Students wanted to know how Ward got to Germany, whether she went to war, if she made any friends, and if she really ate her meals out of bags. The answers: plane, no, yes, and sometimes.
Making a connection
The Minnesota Department of Affairs estimates that more than 6% of the state’s population are veterans, or about 327,000 people. Neill Principal Jennifer Smith said having a veteran talking with students in a classroom is much more meaningful than having classroom instruction on about Veterans Day.
“It’s that ‘connection piece,’” said Smith. “Many students don’t have a family member that is a vet. This just kind of makes it more real for them.”
One week before Veteran’s Day, Ward had already shared her military experience with several grade levels at the school. Smith said Ward was an excellent person to do the presentation due to her ever-presence in the students’ daily lives.
“She is very active in all of our classrooms, helping students with various social-emotional skills, so all of the kids are familiar with her,” Smith said. “So I think for them to hear and see from this person ... it’s valuable.”
District Spokesperson Shannon Swanson said the presentation could also be the first time a student understands that the military isn’t for fighting wars only, but rather a career option that can be chosen even in peacetime.
Smith agreed.
“Our job is to get kids ready to one day grow up and do something in the real world, and being part of the Armed Forces is definitely an option,” she said.
Cards for hospitalized vets
In exchange for the presentation, students from every grade level were tasked with decorating a card for a veteran. Smith plans to personally deliver them to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Minneapolis.
A stack of colorful cards were piled neatly in her office. One read: “Dear veteran, you saved our world.”
“When veterans are in the hospital and they get a card from kids that are in elementary school, it puts a smile on their face no matter how bad they might be feeling,” Ward explained to the third graders after her presentation. “So thank you for helping me make them feel better.”
Some years, she was able to deliver them by hand, but with COVID-19 protocols, she’ll likely drop them off to an administrator.
It’s better than the past few years, when Ward didn’t speak or collect cards at all while students were in distance learning. This year, she wanted to speak with more classrooms than she ever had before.
Ward said she enjoys the work, and getting a break from her day-to-day duties to share something she is passionate about.
“Especially now with everything that’s happened in the last ten years, just being able to support the troops and veterans in whatever way we can is an important thing to me,” Ward said. “And I think a lot of people here don’t necessarily know how, so making cards for all the veterans in the hospital is a tiny little way to make a difference.”
