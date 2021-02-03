The New Hope City Council heard from liquor and tobacco purveyors who failed compliance checks at the Jan. 25 meeting. The checks, conducted Dec. 23 by the New Hope Police Sgt. Marty Williams, were failed by seven of the 16 businesses.
In his report, Williams explained that not all businesses with on-sale liquor licenses were checked due to some pandemic-related closures. Businesses that failed the tobacco check were Now Mart, New Hope Fuel & Wash, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, New Hope Smoke Shop, Family Dollar, and Big B’s BP Gas. Hy-Vee also failed the liquor compliance check.
All were fined as a first violation, either because it was the first time the business had failed the check or because enough time had elapsed since a previous violation.
The fine for failing a tobacco compliance check for a first violation within 36 months is $300 plus either a $100 training course or three-day license suspension. The fine for failing a liquor compliance check for a first violation within 24 months is $250 plus either a $100 training course or three-day license suspension.
Businesses admit to violations
License holders were required to speak of the situation that led to the violation, and report whether they would take the license suspension or accept the fine and pay for staff training.
At the meeting, Now Mart management reported that because employees had reviewed the identification policy hours before the failure occurred, the employee responsible was fired.
The representative from New Hope Fuel & Wash was unable to attend the meeting but admitted the violation and requested to take training instead of a license suspension.
The Hy-Vee representative said the violations were due to a new employee accidentally scanning the incorrect barcode on an ID and bypassing the requirement when she became unsure what to do.
The New Hope Smoke Shop representative who was responsible for the underage sale admitted to selling the product even though he knew the purchaser was underage. He said New Hope Smoke Shop now purchased scanners to verify identification.
No representative from Family Dollar appeared or made contact with the city; if contact is not made, the city will impose the temporary license suspension.
Big B’s BP Gas management said the employee that failed the check had been very worried about a snowstorm that night and had been communicating with them about not being able to find a ride home. She was put on probation as a result of the violation.
T-21 ordinance modified compliance check process
The tobacco compliance check process underwent several changes since the passage of a T-21 ordinance in the city last year. Fines for violations increased, and the age of those asked by police to conduct the checks raised from 15-17 years of age to 17-20 years of age. The minimum age of the employee selling the product was raised to 18 and the minimum age of the buyer was raised to 21.
The checks were one failure shy of 50% compliance, the worst in the last few years. In 2019, a single tobacco license holder failed a compliance check. In 2018, eight of the 20 tobacco license holders failed checks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.