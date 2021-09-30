A third-party consulting company will begin a nationwide executive search to fill the chief position at the Golden Valley Police Department in the coming weeks. The Golden Valley City Council met with representatives from America’s Best Strategic Security Group, a security company based in El Paso, Texas, at their Sept. 21 council meeting, before formally approving a consultant contract between the two entities.
According to America’s Best CEO Jesus Campa, the search is expected to last up to six months.
Jason Sturgis resigned as chief of the Golden Valley department Aug. 27, after five years on the job. Sturgis served 17 years total at the department. Currently, the Golden Valley Police Department is headed by interim chief Scott Nadeau. Nadeau is recently retired following a 33-year career at departments in Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights and Maplewood.
America’s Best was chosen through a request for proposal process. According to agenda documents, the executive search will cost the city up to $30,415, which will be paid for via the general fund.
Golden Valley Human Resources Director Kirsten Santelices said the rationale in choosing the company was twofold. She said America’s Best “would not only help us meet the needs of conducting a thorough national search, but also whose goals, values and mission statement aligned with the city’s mission statement, values and goals.”
America’s Best conducts executive recruitment as well as provides security services for hire. Its mission is “to be a virtuous executive search and recruiting group specializing in the recruitment and placement of diverse professionals for organizations of every scale which promote equity, inclusion, equality, and acceptance of all.”
Consultants introduce themselves
The contract award was not scheduled to be discussed at the Sept. 21 city council meeting, but Councilmember Larry Fonnest requested that the item be pulled from the consent agenda in the interest of transparency.
Campa and his partner, Juan Carlos Wittke, attended the meeting via videochat, introducing themselves and discussing certain components of the search. Wittke said the two had a combined 50 years of law enforcement experience, much of it with the El Paso County Sheriffs Office.
Campa added that while the search would predominantly be focused nationally, there was a potential to receive international candidates. He explained that he was connected to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the International Association of Women Police, and the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
“We will be advertising the position in the three biggest international police associations that are out there,” Campa said.
Campa said he expected to begin the search Oct. 12.
Recruitment woes?
Mayor Shep Harris asked the America’s Best representatives what the current environment was on recruiting police chiefs in general. Campa replied that it was “difficult” due to ongoing public scrutiny of law enforcement.
“The life expectancy of a police chief right now is anywhere between 12 to 24 months, unfortunately,” said Campa. “That’s a terrible turnaround. When I first started in the business it was five or six years.”
With an influx in open leadership positions, Campa anticipated a new crop of potential law enforcement leaders to emerge, many of whom were qualified but had been overlooked for leadership positions in the years prior.
Campa added that law enforcement recruitment had “always been an issue,” long before high-profile events like the murder of George Floyd.
Campa said his agency also planned to involve local stakeholders in the process.
“It’s going to be thorough, and it’s going to involve input from every member of the community,” he said.
