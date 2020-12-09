It appears Santa Claus has dropped off a “Direct-to-the-North Pole” mailbox at Three One Six Bar + Grill at Brookview in Golden Valley, 316 Brookview Parkway S.

Golden Valley Parks and Recreation invites all children to drop off their written letters to Santa where it is rumored his helpers will pick up and deliver them directly to “the Big Guy.” Please remember, Santa requests that each letter legibly include the child’s full name and address so he can reply.

Three One Six Bar + Grill is open for letter drop-off 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Letters must be submitted by Saturday, Dec. 19. In compliance with state orders, the restaurant has a maximum capacity of five guests at a time.

Tags

Load comments