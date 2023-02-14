ROvoterguide-ReganMurphy.jpg

Regan Murphy

According to unofficial results from the City of Robbinsdale website, Regan Murphy has won the special election to fill the Ward 1 position on the Robbinsdale City Council. 

Murphy collected 127 votes, while ballot opponent Raymond Blackledge collected 105 votes.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments