According to unofficial results from the City of Robbinsdale website, Regan Murphy has won the special election to fill the Ward 1 position on the Robbinsdale City Council.
Murphy collected 127 votes, while ballot opponent Raymond Blackledge collected 105 votes.
Murphy will represent Ward 1 residents (in the northwestern region of the city) until Jan. 1, 2024.
Murphy is a Robbinsdale native and two-term mayor. He previously told the Sun Post he ran to continue “moving Robbinsdale forward.” A top priority was to help existing local businesses thrive and recruit new ones. He is a sales representative for Stryker Orthopaedics.
Blackledge works in the nonprofit sector, currently in education, and is a Robbinsdale Area Schools track coach and member of the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He previously told the Sun Post that he ran to be more involved in the community. Campaign priorities included listening and collaborating with the community, and capitalizing on existing community “hubs” to spread city communications.
Murphy and Blackledge advanced in the special primary election last November.
There are some similarities between the two. According to the Robbinsdale Historical Society, Murphy is a co-founder of the annual Birdtown Half Marathon Race. Blackledge is currently a track and field coach at Armstrong High School. Both men have worked on the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission and both graduated from the University of Minnesota. Both candidates were vocal about advocating for their neighbors in their campaigns.
