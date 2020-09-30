Monica Theis knows there is nothing stronger than a story. Theis is a family law paralegal, a mother of two and a four-time cancer survivor. On top of all of this, she is also a volunteer for the American Cancer Society advocacy affiliate, the Cancer Action Network, where she routinely tells people the story of her life so far, which is inexplicably linked to the disease.
It begins in college. Theis was first diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 19. She briefly left school for treatment. Twelve years later, during a routine check for signs of Hodgkins, doctors found Stage 1 breast cancer. In 2011, her cancer became Stage 3; in 2015 it was at Stage 4.
Theis says it is all thanks to clinical trials that her current diagnosis, Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, has remained stable for several years. She is currently on her 12th line of experimental treatment since her cancer became incurable in 2015.
During the last five years, Theis’ story has remained the same regardless of the type of speaking engagement. She has spoken with leading scientists, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and others at political roundtables, and is in frequent contact with the office of the Fifth Congressional District. The only part of her story that does change is the date the event takes place; more time has passed since she spoke, and yet she’s “still here.”
It hasn’t been difficult for her to hone in on this session’s lobbying priority, expanding access to clinical trials to all ages and backgrounds, because it is thanks to these innovations that she gets time to speak in the first place.
“Clinical trials are huge for me because my future literally depends on it,” Theis said.
Benefiting thousands, millions
Britta Babel works closely with Theis at the Cancer Action Network as the network’s grassroots manager. She said her job managing a pool of about a hundred consistent Minnesotan volunteers – there are a few thousand on her email list – lets her pursue her passion for making real change in public policy.
“When we have a policy win, there’s thousands if not millions that benefit from it,” Babel said. “And it’s these volunteers like Monica that push these bills into laws.”
Babel began her work at ACS-CAN in Theis’ volunteer role, as a way to remember her mother, whom Babel lost to cancer when she was 9. The two are in frequent contact: sometimes planning for speaking engagements, other times to check in on each other. Babel said, no matter how many times she heard Theis’ speech, there’s a part that always chokes her up.
“In her [Monica’s] speech, she always talks about her daughters, how they were 4 and 6 when cancer first entered their lives, and now they’re 18 and 20 and cancer has continued to be a part of their lives. So, her ability to try new treatments has been what has kept her here longer,” said Babel. “My mom had a clinical trial when she was sick, and it was 10 months between her diagnosis and her death. To hear that their mom has been able to stay a living, breathing part of her children’s lives ... she’s living proof that these investments are worth it.”
Keeping cancer on the docket
In September, Theis was recognized by the American Cancer Society with the Lead of the Year award for her work as a lead congressional volunteer. She said she didn’t realize until after her nomination that it was a national award.
“It’s a bonus,” she said. “Our team is really tight-knit in Minnesota, and I feel that everybody does such great work. It’s humbling.”
Their efforts this year have focused on expanded clinical trials in what is called the Henrietta Lacks Bill. Lacks is a Black woman who died of cancer in 1951, but her cells have been replicated and used to conduct groundbreaking cancer research as well as the polio vaccine. The bill seeks to honor Lacks and other minorities by removing barriers to federally funded cancer trials. Babel said any difficulty associated with involving a more diverse body of patients would be canceled by its advantages.
“In clinical trials, you need to sample a population as robust as the general population, to ensure that we know how the treatment truly impacts everyone,” she said.
Other priorities have been to ensure research, funding and care for patients continue despite the pandemic. This summer, National Cancer Institute Director Norman Sharpless warned that due to the pandemic, underprioritized routine care like mammograms and colonoscopies would likely result in later diagnoses and more progressed diseases.
The pandemic has been difficult for Theis, as her doctors have made it very clear to her that if she were to get the coronavirus, she wouldn’t likely survive. It’s also her first year as an empty nester, as her youngest daughter entered into college this fall. She said it can be exhausting to be so involved in the cancer world, but there is also a part of it that is energizing.
“I’ll continue to do this as long as I can,” she said. “People think Stage 4 cancer is a death sentence, but we are out here, working and contributing to society. And we’re living a pretty good quality of life all the while because of research and funding. That’s why we need it so badly.”
