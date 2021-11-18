This fall, preservationists contracted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation have been working on a long-overgrown, but not forgotten piece of Robbinsdale history.
Graeser Park, formerly known as the Robbinsdale Rock Garden Roadside Parking Area, is one of seven Depression-era parks built in the late 1930s to provide respite to travelers of the new Highway 100. At the intersection of Highway 100 and West Broadway, the Robbinsdale park housed a striking beehive-shaped fireplace, picnic tables, a rock garden, ponds, a fountain and a waterfall. Amenities were chiseled out of Minnesota limestone.
Kristi Gibson, a member of Graeser Park Restoration and Preservation, said her husband and friends at Robbinsdale High School utilized the park in their youth in the 1960s.
“At that time, the fountains were still going, and (my husband) and his friends would bike there,” Gibson said. “I know many people our age that had the same experience.”
Gibson grew up in Golden Valley and currently lives in Bloomington, but as a member of the Robbinsdale Historical Society, Gibson remains committed to getting the park back to its former glory.
Graeser’s comeback
The design of the Highway 100 in tandem with the parks influenced how the Twin Cities developed in the last half of the 20th century.
For decades, the park dwindled in size as roads were widened, reconstructed, and modernized. The hand-cut limestone aged and crumbled, and the tables were removed so the greenery of the park could be utilized for MnDOT construction staging.
Now, Graeser Park is finally making a comeback. Due to increasing interest in the remaining roadside parks (there is a relocated park and beehive located near the Highway 100 interchange in St. Louis Park), MnDOT Historic Roadside Property Manager Andrea Weber organized a restoration project for the tables and beehive fireplace with masonry firm Environmental Associates, Inc.
MnDOT’s plans are a huge relief for the grassroots group trying to save the park. Without the aid, Gibson said citizen volunteers would be “spinning our wheels.”
“Our current goal had been raising awareness,” she said. “We knew we’d eventually begin fundraising, but we knew we’d have to raise quite a bit.”
For years, volunteers had been logging hours among the park’s overgrown rock garden, gently and painstakingly unearthing its former features.
Volunteers were uneasy when MnDOT recently caught wind of the efforts and ordered the group to stop.
“MnDOT asked us to halt because it could damage the stonework,” Gibson said. “We met with them, and learned they were planning to do a preservation project there. So first it seemed like bad news, then it turned to good news.”
Weber said MnDOT couldn’t have done the work without Graeser’s local advocates. She explained that her office didn’t have funding for roadside areas that weren’t part of the agency’s historic registry, a list Graeser lost eligibility for when Highway 100 underwent reconstruction in the early 2000s. However, the rules were recently loosened for those parks that had significant community interest.
During reconstruction, Graeser’s tables were pulled so the area could be used for staging. Weber learned promises had been made to return the tables, but they bounced between storage facilities instead.
“What I’m really trying to do with this project is put back the things that MnDOT took out” said Weber. “I feel it’s important to finish what we promised to do.”
Restoration echoes original construction
This fall, a handful of the 19 original tables were restored using original parts in Robbinsdale Public Works storage. In the spring, repairs will be made to the beehive. Grates will be installed to ensure it never hosts an actual fire again, which Gibson said is to avoid further damage.
“The beehive is the only one of its kind in its original location in the entire U.S,” Gibson said. “It really puts us on the map.”
The beehive was also power-washed in October to bring back its true warm tan tone.
All of the work is being performed under national standards for historic preservation.
The project is also keeping with the spirit of the original park construction. The eager-to-work WPA employees worked under a group of skilled stonemasons. Young adults in the AmeriCorps that are interested in learning the preservation trade were overseen by a masonry expert in refurbishing a few of the picnic tables.
What’s next?
Preservation work is expected to be complete by mid-June.
There is still some uncertainty about the park’s future in the long term. MnDOT has confirmed to Graeser Park Restoration and Preservation that it will not reconnect the plumbing to the water features. If funding is secured, the state agency may pour ADA-accessible sidewalks. Volunteers also hope their work to resurface the rock garden can be completed in some fashion, as the area still has many scattered, loose stones.
Weber said the site could possibly be reevaluated to be a historic roadside place due to its influential designer (Arthur Nichols), original limestone pieces, unique rock garden and large overlook. MnDOT mainly foresees transferring ownership to the city of Robbinsdale.
“They have a strong interest in using it as a park,” said Weber. “They’ve been really wanting to get ownership of it for several decades.”
The Robbinsdale City Council has discussed the steps needed to acquire the property from its current owners this month. The owners are not MnDOT; the state agency only has control of the roadside area due to an easement.
The heirs of the property’s underlying owners need to agree to the sale, which Weber said could take some time.
For now, it appears there is momentum to bring the park into the 21st century without sacrificing its charm.
“MnDOT is really committed to these plans,” said Gibson.
Weber said she’s fielded calls from appreciative former users of the park, and even had a conversation with a woman who said she helped her parents mix mortar and garden the landscape when the park was being built.
“This is such a cool site, it really does deserve attention,” said Weber.
Follow news about Graeser Park at graeserpark.com, or MnDOT’s website at bit.ly/321B0Cp.
