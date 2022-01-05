Golden Valley resident Allie Wilcox and Crystal resident Natalia Yurecko represented Minnesota at their respective National American Miss competitions in November in Orlando, Fla.
Wilcox, competing as a junior pre-teen, finished second runner-up along with several awards in her optionals categories. Yurecko placed in the top 12 in the National American Miss Pre-Teen category.
Wilcox said she was proud of her accomplishments on the national stage and looked forward to having time to focus on her other hobbies. Wilcox is a third-grader at Breck School in Golden Valley.
“Now that pageants are basically over for a year, I can – to be honest – relax a little,” Wilcox said.
Yurecko said in a social media post that she had enjoyed her first national competition so much that she “didn’t want to go home,” and was thankful for her peers, her hosts. and her supporters.
Yurecko is a seventh-grader at Minnetonka Middle School East.
