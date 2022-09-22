With a new season of power soccer comes a new name for the Courage Kenny Blizzards. In time for the first kick-off of September, the Blizzards moniker was shed for a shiny rebrand as the Minnesota United Power Soccer Team.
The name change comes thanks to a partnership with Minnesota United Football Club. The organization became the third Major League Soccer program to host a wheelchair soccer team earlier this year when it hosted a signing day for the former Blizzard players.
The team practices at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley, which it will continue to do this season and for the foreseeable future. The institute, a branch of Allina Health, has been the Blizzard’s home for nearly two decades.
The team will also remain an official member of the USA Power Soccer Association.
Some changes are coming to the team, chiefly increased visibility of the fast-paced sport.
Megan Welty, Courage Kenny’s sports and recreation program manager, said change allows the athletes to show soccer fans all across the state what the team can do.
“These athletes work hard, and they’re super, super competitive,” Welty said. “Soccer is soccer. It doesn’t matter if you play in a power wheelchair or with cleats, it can be played by anybody.”
Rules of play
Power soccer is a team sport made up of players who use power wheelchairs. During game play, teams attempt to score goals by maneuvering a soccer ball on a regulation basketball court. Athletes use a specialized sport chair with an attached guard to pass, shoot, and sometimes “spin kick” the ball. The game is split into two 20-minute halves.
Power soccer is one of the only adaptive sports that are played using a power wheelchair, but athletes do not need to be in a wheelchair full time to be eligible for competition. Since the levels of mobility among players can vary greatly, some may control the chair with their feet, some with their hands on a joystick. Others navigate the chair using only their mouths.
“Power soccer itself is an incredibly inclusive sport,” Welty said.
The sport of power soccer has its roots in several countries, including France, Canada/US, Japan and England. All of the game styles somewhat mirrored the rules of able-bodied soccer, but each had a unique set of rules. It wasn’t until 2006 that the four predominant styles of play were standardized into a single set of international rules by the Fédération Internationale de Powerchair Football Association. It was around that time that the US Power Soccer Association was also founded.
Locally in the aughts, the Blizzards were making their own history.
“The program has been around for a long time,” Welty said. “It’s the original power soccer team in Minnesota. Since, a few more teams have broken off from this one.”
Minnesota now has two other power soccer teams: the Minnesota Shockwave, based in Big Lake, and the MN Northern Lights out of Zimmerman.
Commitment, “grit”
There have been good and bad seasons for the Blizzards. Last spring, they finished third at the national tournament due to a few “tough losses,” Welty said. Athletes, who vary in age from child to adult, traveled far and wide to compete.
“One of the unique things about adaptive sports, especially at the competition level, is we often have to travel across state lines to play against another team,” Welty said.
She added that Minnesota was one of the luckier states that had more than one team within its borders. Arranging travel is a logistical effort for athletes and caregivers.
Another is the cost of a competition power wheelchair, like the Strike Force, which goes for around $10,000. Courage Kenny raises funds for loaner chairs, but longtime athletes will often want one of their own to practice with on their own time.
Because of those barriers, being on the team is a commitment, but the benefits are paid in kind.
“The benefits are exactly the same as someone without a disability getting into team sports,” Welty said. “You learn how to be a team player, you learn empathy, determination, and grit. For both, there’s a physical side to the game and a mental side to the game.”
Welty’s enjoyed seeing the athletes be rewarded for their commitment to the sport through the partnership with Minnesota United. Earlier this summer, returning Blizzard players were invited to Allianz Field for signing day, complete with a uniform reveal and media interviews.
This fall, Minnesota United is planning a takeover at one of the power soccer team’s home games, complete with an announcer and interludes with typical stadium music.
Welty hopes that the partnership will create more buzz for a sport, which has grown a lot since the early 2000s but has more potential to expand.
“Our hope is to inspire others to get involved in the game,” Welty said. “Our goal with adaptive sports at Courage Kenny is participation, and that is what gets us so excited about this new relationship.”
