Members of the Minnesota United Power Soccer Team, formerly the Courage Kenny Blizzards, hold up contracts with their new hosting organization at Allianz Field.

With a new season of power soccer comes a new name for the Courage Kenny Blizzards. In time for the first kick-off of September, the Blizzards moniker was shed for a shiny rebrand as the Minnesota United Power Soccer Team.

The name change comes thanks to a partnership with Minnesota United Football Club. The organization became the third Major League Soccer program to host a wheelchair soccer team earlier this year when it hosted a signing day for the former Blizzard players.

Minnesota United Power Soccer players are shown their new uniforms in the locker rooms at Allianz Field.

