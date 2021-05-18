The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board unanimously voted May 5 to deny a memorandum of understanding with Golden Valley that would have required quarterly and annual meetings over the status of shared jurisdiction of Theodore Wirth Park.
The nonbinding agreement was requested by Golden Valley city officials to address issues in specific park portions, particularly a hidden beach on Twin Lake in the park’s more remote “Back 40” area. The memorandum stated that illegal activity occurring in the park within the Golden Valley boundary was creating “safety, traffic, quality of life, and parking concerns” for nearby homeowners and users of Schaper Park.
Representatives from the two entities have been communicating over increased activity in the area. Last July, Golden Valley and Minneapolis Parks officers responded to complaints at the beach but left without administering citations for alcohol use and nudity due to escalating tensions between officers and beachgoers. Beachgoers shared video footage of the incident on social media, where questions were raised on the necessity of enforcement, the use of drones and the conduct of officers.
Golden Valley city officials later submitted a statement defending law enforcement’s handling of the incident, saying beachgoers regularly pose risk to the park, homeowners and area businesses, and that in the last seven months, 40 citations had been issued in the area for indecent exposure, alcohol consumption and after-hours use.
At the May 5 Golden Valley City Council meeting, Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist touted the memorandum as a commitment to a “more structured partnership” between the Minneapolis Park Board and the city.
Park board perspective
Commissioners from the Minneapolis Park Board argued that the agreement was unnecessary. Commissioner Chris Meyer said routine meetings would be an administrative burden.
“I opposed this in committee and I continue to oppose it,” said Meyer. “I think the superintendent can call those meetings on his own ... It might be appropriate now, but it might not be years from now.”
Meyer posited that if more staff time was devoted to the park it might be held to different standards than other parks in the system.
“We haven’t had an MOU for this park for the last century, we don’t with other cities we own land in,” Meyer added.
Commissioner Meg Forney said she understood the memorandum was the effect of several incidents at the beach last summer, and the board had taken action, including changing the policy regarding toplessness to more closely reflect the state standard. She asked if the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation staff had already established “collaborative relationships” or “protocols” with Golden Valley, sans memorandum.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Schroeder said the two law enforcement entities have established a 911 response plan.
Parks Police Chief Jason Ohotto detailed that Golden Valley’s 911 calls are routed to Hennepin County dispatch and Minneapolis calls are routed to the city’s own system, so the two agencies came together to make sure calls reached both agencies regardless of what side of the boundary it was placed.
Schroeder added that community connection and violence prevention staff were directed to be present in the area from time to time, “so activities can be known and controlled even without police action.”
Changes to the beach
In addition to increased meetings, the memorandum also detailed a commitment to create a management plan for the Twin Lake shorelines and a police response plan.
Superintendent Al Bongoura’s memo to the park board said that included the possibility of “activating” the beach area at Twin Lake or managing vegetation in the area to “ensure improved sightlines.” The activation or planning of new programming in the area would require an amendment to the park’s master plan.
Schroeder mentioned that the master plan was recently adopted in 2015, with “active” input from immediate Golden Valley neighbors.
A caller wishing to speak on the issue said she preferred the Parks Police to respond to the beach calls, saying their demeanor was less intimidating than Golden Valley and Minneapolis officers. She also voiced concern over the possibility to cut back vegetation for better sightlines to the beach.
“This lake at Twin Lake, it’s a sanctuary, it’s a beautiful space, it’s the only place I’ll swim in the Twin Cities,” she said. “Please don’t alter it, I really feel all of that nature is needed there.”
Golden Valley officials had previously indicated that no formal plans had been made to cut back trees and vegetation, and agreements to do so would require approval from both entities.
