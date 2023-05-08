robbinsdalewatertower.JPG

The Robbinsdale City Council voted May 2 to revoke a rental license to Calico Services LLC after receiving multiple nuisance calls on a property on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue. City staff say the revocation is the first in several years for the city, and is the result of an inability to contact the business in regards to fines.

Per city code, tenants residing on the property will not be subject to removal or fines from the city.

