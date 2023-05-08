The Robbinsdale City Council voted May 2 to revoke a rental license to Calico Services LLC after receiving multiple nuisance calls on a property on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue. City staff say the revocation is the first in several years for the city, and is the result of an inability to contact the business in regards to fines.
Per city code, tenants residing on the property will not be subject to removal or fines from the city.
The Council plans to revisit the suspension at its June 6 meeting.
Between August of 2022 and April of 2023, six nuisance calls were made in reference to the property. Per city code, repeated nuisance calls can allow the city to charge fees to the unit. Calls began in August and September for loud music. In January, there was a disorderly conduct call. In February there was a parking complaint and disturbance call. In March, the call was related to an assault.
Robbinsdale’s city code prohibits charging a repeat nuisance service fee for “bona fide emergencies and victim-related crimes, including but not limited to calls related to domestic, spousal, or child abuse.”
The six nuisances were determined not to fall under this category.
Repeated failure to pay the fees or respond to the city’s request that the owner completes a formal action plan led the city to request a suspension of the rental license.
At the May 2 public hearing, there were no public comments. The council voted unanimously to suspend the rental license. At the June 6 meeting, the council plans to revisit the issue.
The city reports they reached out via email and USPS without a response. The owners are abstaining from contact, refusing to pay fines, and avoiding creating an action plan, according to the city, leading staff to request the suspension of the rental license.
Councilmember Sheila Webb asked City Manager Tim Sandvik if this was normal to not receive a response. Sandvik said the city had updated its nuisance language two or three years ago, and fines and emails usually helped to resolve issues like this.
“From my understanding, this is the first time under these new policies and regulations that it has escalated to this point,” Sandvik said.
Mayor Bill Blonigan said he couldn’t recall the last time something like this happened. At this time, there is no way to avoid the fines, but the owners may get their license back into compliance if they communicate with the city and create an action plan.
The Council discussed whether tenants would personally be subject to any penalties.
“If we suspend the license or take away the license, that doesn’t mean the tenant has to move out,” Blonigan said. “But if that tenant does move out, they can’t have another tenant move in because they have no license to lease the place.”
According to foreclosure.com and Zillow, the property is a single-family home with four bedrooms. Hennepin County lists the property as “residential, non-homestead” owned by Calico Services LLC, registered to a Minneapolis address. Callco Services LLC is the name listed on the rental license application with the city of Robbinsdale.
If there are any tenants at the property, Sandvik said their contract is with the landlord. Sandvik said the city itself “is not in the business of kicking people out of their home.”
However, if the landlord does not recover their rental license and rents the property to new tenants, the landlord will not be in compliance with city ordinance.
