Service changes in the Metro Transit Route 705A took effect March 13. The route will now serve Golden Valley Road west of Winnetka Avenue.
The change is just one of many made in an ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and respond to changes in travel demand, according to Metro Transit. Service changes have been made quarterly to the system’s light rail and bus schedules, which remains available for essential travel only.
For information, visit metrotransit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.