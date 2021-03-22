GoldenValley2019-1.JPG

Service changes in the Metro Transit Route 705A took effect March 13. The route will now serve Golden Valley Road west of Winnetka Avenue.

The change is just one of many made in an ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and respond to changes in travel demand, according to Metro Transit. Service changes have been made quarterly to the system’s light rail and bus schedules, which remains available for essential travel only.

For information, visit metrotransit.org.

