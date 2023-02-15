Planning for the light rail extension extending from Target Field Station to north Brooklyn Park continues. On Feb. 9, the project’s Corridor Management Committee was informed of a series of target dates for the next five to seven years, including the process of soliciting formal consent from the local governments of corridor cities.
The meeting also included a brief design review of the light rail as it was being designed through the city of Brooklyn Park, with some information on how the design plans had fared when presented at a recent Brooklyn Park community open house.
Project officials plan to continue reviewing design components of the project by city each month for the next few months.
Timeline
Presenting the series of dates to the committee were project staff members Chris Beckwith and Dan Soler. Beckwith is the light rail extension’s project director and Soler is Hennepin County’s director of transit and mobility.
Beckwith said that the project office was currently preparing supplemental s for the environmental impact statement, for publication in the fall. The document will consider the consequences of the installation of light rail. The documentation is being prepared as a supplement, as existing documentation was prepared when the light rail was planned in a different corridor.
Beckwith said areas of study included vehicle traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists, parking, among others.
The office will then take public input on the document. Eventually that document will be submitted to the Federal Transit Authority.
The process of municipal consent is expected to begin in one year, Beckwith said. According to a presentation slide, the consent process will “seek city support of the LRT design.”
Beckwith said the entire project was expected to take seven to 10 years, “assuming there’s no major hiccups.” The lengthy process is common in Federal Transit Administration New Starts projects, she added.
City-specific design presentations
This year, the project office plans to break out design discussions by city over the course of the next few months.
The Feb. 9 meeting was dedicated to a review of the Brooklyn Park design plans, and a summary of how the plans were received at an open house meeting Jan. 30.
In February, officials will focus outreach on Crystal. The Crystal City Council received an update from light rail officials Feb. 9, a Crystal community open house was scheduled 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Crystal Commuinty Center (Forest Room, 4800 Douglas Drive N.) and four Blue Line committees would look exclusively at Crystal corridor design plans in early March.
Next is outreach in Robbinsdale. A community open house is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Elim Church (3978 West Broadway Ave.), the Robbinsdale City Council will receive an update Tuesday, March 14 and committees will review Robbinsdale-specific design plans in early April.
The last outreach component is in Minneapolis. Community open houses are set for 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Capri Theater (2027 West Broadway Ave.) and 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Sanctuary Covenant Church (710 West Broadway Ave.); the Minneapolis City Council will be briefed in April; and Blue Line committees will review Minneapolis-specific designs in May.
There are additional events planned that were not discussed at the committee meeting. For the full list of planned outreach events, visit bluelineext.org.
Ultimately, outreach will conclude with a recommendation made to the four Blue Line Extension committees in June.
Beckwith said the Corridor Management Committee will be asked to indicate its preference between two design options at that time. That indication will be forwarded to the Federal Transit Authority.
In the meantime, design work would continue. Beckwith said the project office expected to complete 30% of the design for the project by October.
Brooklyn Park design
Project Engineer and Metro Transit Director Nick Landwer offered a review of light rail design thus far in Brooklyn Park.
The portion farthest north (which includes four stations, the southernmost being near Brooklyn Boulevard) remains very similar to the original route and had no major design changes. Landwer said the project office had agreed to take on the cost of a planned West Broadway reconstruction project in that area. If not, he said, the project cost would’ve likely been split between the city and the county.
Light rail through Brooklyn Park was anticipated to run at the same grade as traffic, in the center of the road.
Station plans at 63rd Avenue necessitated further evaluation for safety, Landwer added. While not verbally discussed, the safety of the area, particularly for pedestrians was a common topic of feedback at the Brooklyn Park community open house. Other feedback themes were an emphasis on safety for pedestrians along the entire corridor, and fencing and landscaping.
Community Advisory Commission Co-Chair Jason Greenberg added that a pedestrian bridge planned near the 63rd Avenue station was expected to go over Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad corridor.
“Knowing our history of interacting with the railroad ... (that’s) something not to be left to chance,” Greenberg said.
After the presentation, Brooklyn Park Representative and Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Nichole Klonowski said another topic at the Brooklyn Park meetings had been frustration over the “extremely limited” transportation options from east to west. She continued that those with that concern were told to wait until the light rail extension was built and had ridership data, but she was not satisfied with that response.
“That seems like a long way to wait for people,” Klonowski said.
Nick Thompson, Metro Transit’s assistant general manager, was in attendance at the meeting and offered a response to Klonowski. He said Metro Transit was about to launch a “network now” process where those concerns could be submitted.
The program “would be rolling out a lot of place for public input and community input about where routes should be,” Thompson said.
He said Metro Transit would use the feedback as it began “growing transit again, out of the pandemic.”
The Corridor Management Committee is an advisory board made up of political and business leaders that advises the Metropolitan Council on the Blue Line Extension’s design and construction.
The light rail project is planned to connect downtown Minneapolis with the northwest suburbs, with stops in Minneapolis, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park. The current recommended route would run primarily on West Broadway in north Minneapolis, County Road 81 in Crystal and Robbinsdale, and West Broadway in Brooklyn Park, terminating near the Target North Campus at Oak Grove Parkway.
