A rendering of the Golden Valley Business Center. Developer United Properties will construct the two-building complex at 6300 Olson Memorial Highway, formerly occupied by Optum Health.

The Metropolitan Council has pledged $464,400 to help clean up contaminants at a site poised for redevelopment between Douglas Drive and the Golden Valley Country Club in Golden Valley.

This winter, the property at 6300 Olson Memorial Highway received approvals from both the Met Council and the Golden Valley City Council to begin hosting light industrial activity. For the last six decades, it has been the site of a 304,000-square-foot office building, most recently occupied by Optum Health.

