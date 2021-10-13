GVpolicebuilding.JPG

Community members are invited to meet the consultant who will choose the next Golden Valley police chief 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct 14, at Brookview, 316 Brookview Pkwy. Participants are asked to share their thoughts on important qualities for the next chief at the drop-in event.

The Golden Valley City Council approved a contract with executive search consultant America’s Best Strategic Security Group last month to lead the recruitment process for Golden Valley’s next police chief. The company is led by Jesus “Eddie” Campa, a former police chief, and Juan Carlos Wittke, a retired El Paso police lieutenant. Their team will lead a thorough international executive search, including significant community engagement.

Those unable to attend the open house will be able to submit feedback via electronic survey. Watch the Golden Valley City website and social media channels in the coming weeks for more information.

