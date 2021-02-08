New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken and City Manager Kirk McDonald covered a year’s worth of city happenings at a brisk pace Feb. 3 for the annual New Hope State of the City presentation. This year’s speech was featured during the New Hope Business Networking Group meeting.
“The City Council and staff always appreciate the opportunity to update residents, businesses and others on some of the accomplishments that took place in 2020, and what’s planned for 2021,” Hemken said.
McDonald began by touting the city’s offering of in-person absentee voting in the November election, a service that city officials received a lot of positive feedback about. He added that the city had an 83% percent voter turnout.
Hemken reviewed the completion of the police station and City Hall, which received its final exterior touches last fall. McDonald said the same of the nearby aquatic center and Civic Center Park, and the disappointment staff felt at not being able to open the aquatic center last summer.
“The public response was really understanding,” he said. “The facility should be a big hit when it opens in the spring.”
McDonald added that elements of the renovated park were utilized by the public, especially the skate park, which he said was “heavily used.” The outdoor theater was used to screen a “movie in the park” for the first time last fall, and he confirmed that Off-Broadway Musical Theatre is planning its first summer show at the new space. The organization hasn’t put on a show since 2018, and has called the park theater home since it was founded in 1983.
Development
The pair also reviewed the year’s developments, beginning with Windsor Ridge. The housing development, on the border of New Hope and Crystal near the Ice Arena, will have 32 single-family homes in the $300,000-$400,000 range. Ten homes are currently built, sold and occupied, and Hemken reported that the developer, SVK, believes the project will be complete in 2022.
McDonald also remarked on the welcoming of several new businesses, like Orijin Stone, 5100 Boone Ave. N., and Pocket Square Cocktail Lounge, 7530 42nd Ave. N., which is on the cusp of an opening announcement; and the potential move of C-Axis, Inc., a medical equipment manufacturing company looking to construct a 20,000 square-foot building by 2022. He also noted the continuation of the city’s scattered-site housing program.
Top golf turnout
The status of park and amenity improvements were also discussed during the presentation. Begin Park received new equipment and Northwood Park upgraded its basketball and tennis courts in 2020, McDonald said. Corner Park is slated for new equipment this year, and planning was beginning this month.
The ice arena will undergo a $750,000 partial roof replacement and receive a new dehumidification unit.
Hemken highlighted the strong year at the New Hope Village Golf Course; the course took in the highest revenue in the last 20 years. The course had 26,553 rounds of golf played in 2020, a number that hasn’t been topped in 15 years. Hemken also thanked the New Hope Lions for support in building a new patio at the golf course.
Infrastructure
McDonald anticipated the continuation of the city’s routine road maintenance program, which has led to a decrease in water main breaks. The upcoming round will target the Lions Park neighborhood and Erickson Drive for approximately $2 million in improvements, he said. This action follows last year’s reconstruction of Winpark Drive.
Other upcoming projects include the drawdown of Meadow Lake, funded by a grant from the clean water fund due to its high levels of phosphorous; and several improvements to the city’s central parking garage, which will cost $1.6 million this year and another several million in 2024.
Public safety and outreach
The pair also touched briefly on the city’s police and fire departments. Hemken reported that traffic crash and priority one call response times remained consistent from previous years, and a new police chief was named in the fall. Chief Tim Hoyt was previously a sergeant and will celebrate his 15th year at the department this year.
McDonald explained on the updated staffing model West Metro Fire-Rescue adopted in response to COVID-19. The department reorganized into a four-person duty crew in mid-March, with all other firefighters responding to resource-driven calls, like structure fires.
Hemken mentioned happenings that continued in spite of the pandemic, like city-sponsored photography, garden and snow sculpture contests, and the farmers market. McDonald said the city’s communication channels remained useful to residents, as increases were seen to the city’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, visitors to the city website, and the number of pages a visitor viewed while on the website.
“The bottom line is more people are logging on and looking at more pages on our website,” said McDonald.
