Grilled brisket from Flame Mobile Kitchen, family-friendly music from DJ A-Quil, and a free cardio kickboxing class from New MPLS founder Chaz Sandifer, May 20 is ready to be a fun event for all ages. Like all farmers markets, the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market by theNEWmpls is slotted to have produce, artisan goods, and local art. But the space also promises to have music, often live, and free activities.
Located at the Northeast corner of Bottineau Boulevard (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from May 20 to September 23. theNEWmpls is still accepting vendor applications. Visit thenewmpls.com and scroll down to the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market to apply.
Free exercise classes are also available. Each week there will be a different exercise class from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. designed for a variety of bodies. Sandifer is leading cardio kickboxing on May 20.
One vendor Sandifer is excited to bring back again is Flame Mobile Kitchen, owned by Tommy McNeal.
“When you have an opportunity to mix food and fitness and other programs that really bring community together,” McNeal said, “Flame Mobile Kitchen is excited to be a part of that.”
The catering business grills and smokes a variety of different foods. They accommodate casual or corporate events. The farmers market is a space where Flame Mobile to test out new menu items, though the fan favorites will remain available.
“We were birthed through backyard barbecuing,” McNeal said, “but we’ve since evolved as we’ve brought in new and more talented chefs. We do have an onslaught of barbecue items, meaning ribs, our famous flame smoke wings ... salmon sandwiches, beef briskets, sliders, so we do an array of not only heavy appetizers (and) barbecue, but high-end cuisine as well.”
Other vendors include 3 Bear Oats, Aletha Jean Decor, Annie Q’s Tie Dye Art, Bald Head Bakery, Boss Queen LLC, Caiti Made That, Caribou Coffee, Chele’s Crazed Cronuts, Corazon Clothing, Garden Witch Co., Heartland Heritage Farms, Heaven Scent Soaps, Hennepin County Library, Honey and Rye, and Jajja Wellness Tonic.
A “KnifeOff” cooking competition where contestants must use ingredients bought at the farmers market will begin June 17 and continue for several weeks. Sandifer told the Sun Post that last year’s winner took home a grill worth $1200.
The market will also host a monthly bloody mary bar featuring Lovejoy’s Bloody Mary Mix Inc., a drink mix company that has won awards from the St. Paul Bloody Mary Festival and the international Drunken Tomato Awards.
theNEWmpls is also scheduling monthly free-will-donation art classes for kids which will raise money for Robbinsdale Du for the Arts. On Saturday, Aug. 5, kids and families will run or bike a short course. Funds go towards art programs in the city.
