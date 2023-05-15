p218nw_chaz_market.jpg

Chaz Sandifer and Tommy McNeal stand in front of Flame Mobile Kitchen on a sunny day during the Lakeview Terrace Farmer's Market in 2022.

 Submitted photo

Grilled brisket from Flame Mobile Kitchen, family-friendly music from DJ A-Quil, and a free cardio kickboxing class from New MPLS founder Chaz Sandifer, May 20 is ready to be a fun event for all ages. Like all farmers markets, the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market by theNEWmpls is slotted to have produce, artisan goods, and local art. But the space also promises to have music, often live, and free activities.

Located at the Northeast corner of Bottineau Boulevard (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from May 20 to September 23. theNEWmpls is still accepting vendor applications. Visit thenewmpls.com and scroll down to the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market to apply.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments