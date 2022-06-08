Robbinsdale’s city manager since 2001 officially entered retirement the final week of May. Marcia Glick has been a staffer in some capacity to the local government entity for nearly 35 years.
Her final week was a flurry of activity, including a retirement party attended by longtime friends and staff at the city and a small celebration at Graeser Park. The park event included folks from the Robbinsdale Lions Club, Restore Lilac Way and the Minnesota Department of Transportation who thanked Glick for her longtime support of the historic roadside area.
Before city work, Glick was a high school math teacher. With a degree in mathematics, she said she taught “the fun classes” like pre-calculus, trigonometry and geometry. When she got a temporary job with Robbinsdale as a community development administrative assistant, she thought she’d be involved in the field for a few years and then return to the classroom. For the first four years, she continued teaching full time at a night school in Roseville while working at City Hall.
Glick is very blasé about the workload at that time.
“If you’re a high school teacher, you’re working a lot of hours anyway,” she said
As she continued in her local government career, she nearly followed a job opportunity in a different city, before being offered to begin a track toward being the city’s manager, human resources director, or planner positions. Ultimately, she went with manager.
Mayor Bill Blonigan had many superlatives to offer the outgoing manager.
“Marcia Glick is a very intelligent, hard-working, knowledgeable and honest city manager who has always been devoted to Robbinsdale,” Blonigan said. “The public should also know that she hired a very dedicated, competent and hard-working staff. Robbinsdale will miss her work. In the history of Robbinsdale no other employee has had a larger or more positive effect on the city.”
Councilmember George Selman, too, had a positive reflection of Glick’s tenure.
“I have worked with Marcia for nearly 16 years as a councilmember, and probably another 10 or more years before that as a commission member,” Selman said. “She has always been one of the most professional, smart and a person of the highest integrity I have ever known. She is also one of the hardest working and dedicated people I have ever known.”
Selman added: “Simply put Robbinsdale has been lucky to have one of the best available city managers ever.”
Among the many duties in her capacity as manager, Glick has been a long-time representative of the city on the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce and the Northwest Community Television Board. She has helped coordinate the preservation of Graeser Park, a historic roadside area meant to attract visitors from Highway 100, and was honored as a Grand Marshal of the 70th Whiz Bang Days celebration in 2018.
Dave Kiser, secretary for the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, said the organization was “extremely fortunate” to have Glick’s involvement. He said she’d been part of the organization for “more years than I could remember.”
“She has been a true champion to businesses and organizations in the community and has always gone the extra mile to assure that chamber events happened and were enjoyed by all,” Kiser said. “She did it all … from leading discussions at board meetings, to handing out prizes at the meet and greet, to greeting families at the Eggstravaganza! No words can thank Marcia enough for the impact she has had on the chamber and the community.”
At the Graeser Park retirement gathering, Glick called Robbinsdale a “home place” just a few minutes from her actual home in Minneapolis.
“I bank in Robbinsdale, I go to the meat market, the bakery, I come to the restaurants here,” Glick said. “That’s going to stay the same.”
Glick handed off her “key to the city” to her successor, Tim Sandvik May 27, her last day. Sandvik previously worked as an assistant city administrator in Vadnais Heights, overseeing communications, human resources and parks and facilities. He has also been a deputy city clerk and recreation supervisor at Falcon Heights, a facility manager at New Brighton and an employee within Brooklyn Park’s parks department.
Glick said she was now setting her sights on some “capital improvement projects” to be done on her home with her partner, Erik.
