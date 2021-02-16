The U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant Feb. 4 on a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a Robbinsdale man. The man, Armond Desmond Stewart, was arrested for second-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals, a warrant for Stewart was issued after the Jan. 15 killing of 24-year-old Tresean Spears.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Spears was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue. According to Robbinsdale Police, officers found Spears just before 2 p.m.

The U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force coordinated with investigators with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Stewart was tracked to an apartment at the 3300 block of Hickory View Place in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension team, the Task Force located the fugitive and took him into custody without incident.

