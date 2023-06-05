police_robbinsdale.JPG

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a Memorial Day shooting in Robbinsdale that left a young adult in critical condition.

According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, shortly after 1 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North on a report of one person shot.

