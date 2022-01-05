A man has been charged with two counts of second degree murder for the killings of two Robbinsdale residents. Ibn Marchone Abdullah, 47, was charged in district court for the murders of his sister, 55-year-old Crystal Abdullah, and his father, 74-year-old Marchone Abdullah, following an attempt to evict them from a home all three occupied.
The victims were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds to the head in the Lake Drive duplex owned by the suspect Dec. 26. Based on testimony and officers reports from the scene, it is estimated that the deaths occurred as early as Dec. 23.
According to police, Ibn Marchone Abdullah had stopped by unexpectedly to the home of a brother in Brooklyn Park Dec. 26, where he informed him that he had shot their relatives and was looking to find someone to help “clean up.” After the suspect left, the brother arranged a sibling to go to the Lake Drive home and observe the scene. The victims were found dead in their unit of the home, with the door to the suspect’s unit ajar. The sibling called police.
Court records show that the suspect had filed to evict Crystal Abdullah and Marchone Abdullah days before on Dec. 20.
Officers were dispatched to the home where they observed two adults dead of apparent gunshot wounds and a Glock handgun with two discharged cartridge casings on the floor. The coroner’s reports concluded that both died of gunshot wounds to the head.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department deployed its SWAT Team to serve a high-risk warrant for the suspect at his brother’s Brooklyn Park home less than three hours after the victims were found. Abdullah was located and taken into custody. The maximum sentence for a second-degree murder charge is 40 years.
