The pandemic economy did not deal the same slings and arrows to the golf industry that it did to other industries in 2020. In fact, local golf courses had one of their most successful years in the last few decades.
The New Hope Village Golf Course logged 26,600 rounds played in 2020, compared to 17,000 rounds played in 2019. That’s the most play the nine-hole par-three course has seen since 2004.
Brookview Golf Course registered 25,879 rounds as opposed to 16,000 rounds in 2019, the most rounds on its par-three course since 2000 and on its 18-hole regulation course since 2003.
The Golden Valley County Club reported 28,000 rounds last year compared to 19,000 rounds in 2019, a 47% year-to-year increase. These records are especially novel because they were squeezed into a relatively brief season; state orders delayed the golf opener until mid-April.
“It’s the shortest season we’d ever had, by two weeks, and the most rounds we’ve ever had,” said Henry Orme, the country club’s head PGA professional.
A second-best boom
While rounds played is a marker for success, it is not a direct indicator of how much money each course brought in. Restrictions on retail and foodservice, tournament and event reservations, as well as general consumer discomfort to utilize amenities that involved contact with others was a hamper for revenue.
Still, the local leaders look to the boom as a sign of long-term invigoration of the sport. Mark Severson, New Hope’s recreation facilities manager, including New Hope Village Golf Course, said numbers had been teetering steadily or declining the past few years, but renewed interest from long-time players and newcomers alike was promising.
“People found that the game actually is fun to play,” Severson said. “There’s this thing where people think that you have to be really good to play. It’s a tough game and it’s easy to get discouraged, so you have to make it fun. Hopefully, we’re doing that now.”
The numbers fall just short of the renaissance the game experienced in the late 1990s thanks to Tiger Woods. According to the National Golf Foundation, Woods’ 1997 breakout year caused the number of rounds played nationally to surge 63 million over the previous year, the reverberations of which kept numbers relatively strong into the 2000s. The foundation reported that the pandemic year was second best to the phenomenon, with an increase of 50 million rounds.
Brookview Gold Operations Manager Ben Disch said at the start of the season, he “never would have guessed” 2020 would be comparable to the Woods craze.
The surge included play from all demographics. Longtime players tended to play more, and newcomers gave Brookview its highest lessons revenue to date, even though the sessions didn’t begin until mid-June. Youth also took an interest as their varsity sports seasons and after-school extracurriculars were canceled. The National Golf Foundation found that more junior golfers (those ages 6-17) took up the game in the early part of the season, with a higher number of female players than usual. Disch said junior play at Brookview indeed reflected that national data, which “bodes well for the future of golf.”
Sunny days, sunnier attitudes
All three managers are quick to point out that the biggest factor in the golf industry wasn’t necessarily the pandemic; like every year, it was the weather. Time delays caused by staggered tee times, busy staffing and extra sanitization procedures were counteracted by a mild, sunny season that stretched into the late fall. Disch said even as days got shorter, players were resistant to hang up their clubs for the winter. After an early snow, the weather remained warm, with a handful of 70-degree days in early November.
Patrons tended to adopt a sunny disposition, too.
“People were just happy to get outside,” said Severson. He noticed fewer complaints that groups were playing too slowly, even though the course welcomed an influx of those new to the game. Oftentimes, customers didn’t even ask for a scorecard.
Disch said in a year of so much anxiety, golf course staff worked hard so patrons could leave their stress in the parking lot.
“That was hard. You heard it and you felt it from people coming in ... restaurant owners having such a difficult 2020 ... I felt for so many people,” he said. “I also felt that we could provide such a positive atmosphere.”
Orme said with so few people working in an office, the desire to leave the home and be outdoors was insistent. He believed many employers will continue to allow their workers to remain at home as vaccination continues, which could mean another good year for golf. The county club plans to add more staff to serve its increased membership.
Severson agreed.
“People are still not going to be back to quote-unquote ‘normal’ yet, whatever normal is anymore,” he said. Staff were already fielding calls from those who want to know when the municipal course would be open and have booked a few tournaments.
Disch also predicted another strong year: “I think we’re going to pick up right where we left off, but it will be a good busy ... a positive energy busy.”
