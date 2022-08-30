The city of Robbinsdale is taking up the Metropolitan Council’s offer to pay for a third-party review of the proposed Blue Line Light Rail Extension route. A memorandum of understanding was approved 3-1 by the Robbinsdale City Council Aug. 16, a move that City Manager Tim Sandvik said establishes the relationship between the two entities to begin the work.

The Met Council has committed $100,000 in federal funding for the review. According to the memorandum, the money will come from the BLRT project budget.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments