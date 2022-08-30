The city of Robbinsdale is taking up the Metropolitan Council’s offer to pay for a third-party review of the proposed Blue Line Light Rail Extension route. A memorandum of understanding was approved 3-1 by the Robbinsdale City Council Aug. 16, a move that City Manager Tim Sandvik said establishes the relationship between the two entities to begin the work.
The Met Council has committed $100,000 in federal funding for the review. According to the memorandum, the money will come from the BLRT project budget.
Aside from funding the review, no additional involvement from the Met Council or Blue Line Extension project office will occur.
“We will select the engineer. They will be responsive to us, not the Met Council, not Hennepin County,” Sandvik told the Robbinsdale City Council before the matter was put to a vote.
Topics for objective review
Sandvik said city staff will next interview and hire a team of engineers to address a series of concerns about the project.
According to a description of the work to be performed, concerns include traffic, the light rail’s size, safety and the impact to local commerce and the environment.
Per the document: “Key concerns are feasibility of the project within available width, reduction in potential redevelopment site footprints, maintaining safe pedestrian crossing including those with walkers and wheelchairs, and preventing diversion of traffic onto West Broadway and other Robbinsdale streets, as well as analysis of traffic circulation in and around the downtown area related to changes made in the (County Road 81) corridor access and turning movements.”
Sandvik said the scope of the project was limited by available funding and the allotted time frame. Hiring is expected to commence in September, and the review will likely be completed in approximately four to five months.
The city manager added that the results of the review “may or may not” be used when the project office begins the process of municipal consent, which is a formal agreement process involving light rail corridor cities.
Council opinion on the memorandum
George Selman was the sole councilmember who voted to not enter into the memorandum of understanding.
“As you all know, I’ll never support this project and I think throwing in another $100,000 to pacify us is just another waste of taxpayer dollars,” Selman said to his fellow councilmembers.
Selman recalled a project official promising that the project would only move “at the speed of trust,” which he said had not been the case. He wondered how the review could be truly objective.
“No matter how we select or who we hire, they’re [the project office] going to give them their spin on every piece of information they give,” Selman said. “At the end of the day this is just an exercise in trying to get Robbinsdale to come along because they ultimately can do whatever they want, just like when they selected this route.”
Councilmember Pat Backen said he wanted to move forward with the review, but shared some of Selman’s thoughts. Backen shared concerns with some language of the memorandum, which was authored by Metropolitan Council officials, and whether it took some of the “spirit” away from what the Robbinsdale Council was seeking.
History of the project
The Blue Line Light Rail Extension project is being planned to extend the existing Blue Line mass transit system several miles north, from Target Field station in Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park via County Road 81, through the cities of Crystal and Robbinsdale.
Current plans include light rail running in the center of County Road 81 through Crystal and Robbinsdale. Stations are tentatively placed at Bass Lake Road in Crystal, near North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, and a station and park and ride near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue or 41st Avenue in Robbinsdale.
Robbinsdale officials have been outspoken about their opposition to the light rail being placed along County Road 81.
Recent efforts included a resolution proposed by Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan to a light rail steering committee. The resolution formally asked light rail officials to involve federal representatives in advocating for the previous route along West Broadway Avenue.
At the July meeting, Committee Chair and Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle let the resolution be presented but did not allow the measure be taken to a vote.
