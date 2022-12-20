P222NW_ROmarket.JPG

Chaz Sandifer, owner of the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market, counts off the services and activities that could be found at the market in its 2022 season. She asked the Robbinsdale City Council Dec. 6 to participate in a five-year planning process of the market next year.

The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market will be back next year, and likely through 2027. Chaz Sandifer, owner of the market, discussed its debut year and its future in a presentation Dec. 6 to the Robbinsdale City Council.

The market kicked off a 20-week season in May near Lakeview Terrace Park, on the northeast corner of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue. Sandifer said approximately 6,000 people visited the market during its 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. operating hours. She highlighted some of the activities that took place at the market, like free fitness classes, chef demonstrations, and a walk organized with a local chapter of the NACCP.

