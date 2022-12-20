Chaz Sandifer, owner of the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market, counts off the services and activities that could be found at the market in its 2022 season. She asked the Robbinsdale City Council Dec. 6 to participate in a five-year planning process of the market next year.
The Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market will be back next year, and likely through 2027. Chaz Sandifer, owner of the market, discussed its debut year and its future in a presentation Dec. 6 to the Robbinsdale City Council.
The market kicked off a 20-week season in May near Lakeview Terrace Park, on the northeast corner of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue. Sandifer said approximately 6,000 people visited the market during its 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. operating hours. She highlighted some of the activities that took place at the market, like free fitness classes, chef demonstrations, and a walk organized with a local chapter of the NACCP.
“We had an amazing season,” Sandifer said.
Sandifer’s primary ask of the Council moving forward was to participate in a five-year planning process for the market.
“One year of a pilot was great, but we need to do more. We need to do a five-year plan,” Sandifer said.
She envisioned that the plan would be created between herself, the city of Robbinsdale, and other partners. She said sponsorship had been again secured by the Blue Cross, Blue Shield, and a partnership was planned with Three River Parks. With a team of partners, Sandifer proposed future success to the fledgling market.
“In the next five years, we should be in the top three biggest farmers markets that is doing everything from food sustainability, to fitness, wellness and nutrition,” Sandifer said. “We have all the components but I need everyone as a team. (Right now) it’s just me. I can do a lot but I can’t do it all, so I need the city to back me up.”
The market is a new iteration of the former Camden Farmers Market. Sandifer organized that market for several years as it moved to three different north Minneapolis locations, most recently near 42nd and Dupont avenues north. The pandemic provided an opportunity for the market to rebrand and move again to Robbinsdale.
To Councilmember Sheila Webb’s suggestion to move the market to City Hall, Sandifer had reservations.
“If you keep moving the farmers market, you lose people,” Sandifer said. She found the current location ideal due to its proximity to the lake, free parking, and its visibility to motorists stopped or passing through the intersection at County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue.
To Webb’s question of how the Council and city could support the market, Sandifer asked for help with visibility.
“I think a lot of Robbinsdale residents didn’t even know we existed,” Sandifer said. She said putting signs around town and in yards might help get the word out that the market exists, but the best thing the Council could do was commit to aiding the five-year plan.
While the Robbinsdale City Council was not expected to take any action on the presentation that night, Mayor Bill Blonigan offered his support.
“What you did was, like, light years ahead of any other farmers market we’ve ever had,” Blonigan told Sandifer. He said he had attended the market and had been appreciative of the number of vendors and the amount of activities that attendees could take part in for free. He said a consistent complaint he had heard with the market was a lack of fresh produce.
City Manager Tim Sandvik said he planned to schedule a work session early next year so the council and Sandifer could further discuss the future of the market.
Councilmember George Selman endorsed a five-year plan. Since he would not be on the council in January due to the expiration of his term, he encouraged Sandifer to “forge ahead” with planning to secure future sponsorship. He also advised Sandifer to anticipate several years of construction on Highway 81 when the Blue Line Light Rail Extension project broke ground.
Sandifer said in her discussions with representatives from Three Rivers Parks, there had been a commitment to discuss strategy around making the market accessible throughout the construction period.
Councilmember Pat Backen asked Sandvik what sponsorship of a for-profit business would look like, and how the city would do it fairly with respect to other businesses in town. Sandvik said the details would be discussed in the work session, but the city’s support of Sandifer’s market, which is run by her business theNEWmpls, would remain the same as it had for its 2022 season.
