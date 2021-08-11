Denise La Mere-Anderson has announced her campaign for a seat on the Golden Valley City Council in the November election.

La Mere-Anderson said she has 20 years of progressive human resources experience in the public and private sectors.

According to LaMere-Anderson, she knows how to bring people together to collaboratively solve both big and small problems that impact daily life. She added that she believes in listening to all sides of an issue before making decisions.

La Mere-Anderson highlights the Golden Valley Human Services Commission’s balanced budget under her leadership, as well as bylaw reforms that were more responsive to community needs. She also mentioned the emergency allocation the commission made to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Mere-Anderson said she decided to run for city council because she believes that her “practical problem-solving and business savvy can help create solutions for a sustainable, safe and secure Golden Valley.”

LaMere-Anderson’s vision is a welcoming, inclusive community for citizens to live, work, and play – with responsive and responsible city government that facilitates opportunities for everyone.

For more information, visit DeniseForGV.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments