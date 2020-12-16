Korissa Allen pens and publishes dystopian novel ‘Spaced Out’

Korissa Allen is a senior at Robbinsdale Cooper High School who loves dystopian novels. Her favorites are the Matched and Selection trilogies. She mused at how many of her favorite books came in sets of three.
“I don’t know why that happens with dystopian novels,” she said. “I suppose there has to be a book that develops the story, something in between, and then you gotta have that rebellion.”
A few years ago, Allen decided she wanted to explore a world of her own. She said “she just started writing,” putting a strong heroine through a kaleidoscope of trying situations and seeing if she could write her out on top. She’d recorded 50 pages of the heroine’s adventures on her laptop by the time her friends began to notice.
“They were like, ‘wow, that’s a lot,’” she said. “So, I decided to keep going.”
Soon, her family learned they had a writer in the house. Her grandfather, Norm Valentine, took interest and asked if he could read along as she wrote.
“He’s a huge writer and a reader, and when I’d see him, he’d say ‘Oh, I really liked what you said here,’ and that made me want to keep writing,” Allen said. “I figured if he was reading it, I probably should give him something to read.”
Then, her uncle, Barry Valentine, tagged into the edit team. Since the three live so close to each other – Korissa in Robbinsdale, Norm in New Hope and Barry in Crystal – the project never became peripheral. By spring 2019, a final project at school pushed Allen to complete her drafted novel, “Spaced Out.”
With some help from her family, Allen got the book published through Elm Hill, a division of Harper Collins.
Getting published
The book begins with Allen’s heroine, Zandrea Knowles, returning to her home planet after several years searching for her father, who had mysteriously disappeared. To her dismay, her home is not at all as she remembers, and her brother and mother do not recognize her. What ensues is Zandrea’s quest to get her family back and evade capture from the Intergalactic Corps, a tyrannical, interplanetary government.
The novel is currently available for purchase through online retailers Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble.
The first people to receive a copy of Allen’s freshly pressed paperback were her grandfather and uncle. The two had not known she had gotten the book published “until they had the books in their hands,” said Barry Valentine.
“It was a complete surprise,” he said.
Norm Valentine joked that he thought the “surprise” the family was insistent on him coming to see was maybe a new puppy.
“We were all just very happy for her,” he said.
Consistent work
According to her editors, Allen is juggling new novel ideas, but they haven’t been asked to edit anything yet.
“I want to write the same story, from a different character’s perspective,” Allen said.
Allen said her approach to “Spaced Out” was consistent when she wasn’t bogged down with schoolwork. Often, she’d write a paragraph or two between classes at Cooper. It’s a bit different now; she is enrolled in PSEO classes virtually, which she completes at her kitchen table at home, often with her parents and two brothers within close proximity. These days, she’s been in the habit of writing bits and ideas on her phone when inspiration strikes.
“Sometimes it’s an opening line, a cool title, character names,” she said. “It’s been slower with school.”
Norm Valentine is confident in his granddaughter’s ability to accomplish whatever she’s after.
“I appreciate her persistence and the quality of her work,” he said. “It’s not like you would say this is a good novel by a teenager, I would say this is a good novel.”
