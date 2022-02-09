Members of the Robbinsdale City Council clarified their stances on fellow councilmember Tyler Kline’s alleged misconduct involving a car accident and drunk driving arrest on Highway 100.
Councilmembers gave statements at the end of the council’s Feb. 2 regular meeting, some calling for Kline’s resignation. Kline, who was present at the meeting, announced his plans to remain on the council.
Of the five that make up the Robbinsdale City Council, councilmembers George Selman and Pat Backen called for Kline to step down.
Selman said it was “the responsible and professional thing to do.”
“If it was me, I would’ve already resigned,” Selman said.
Selman recounted the hours he had spent fielding calls from the public about the incident, the majority of which were supportive.
“Everybody in the community is pulling for you ... as for me, I think it’s time to make this less painful for the entire community and step aside and let us move forward,” he said.
He added that he was relieved that the situation hadn’t been any worse, and he wished Kline and his family well.
A ‘breach of trust’
Kline was reportedly observed by police shortly after midnight Jan. 24 leaving the scene of a vehicle crash driving the wrong way in a minivan on northbound Highway 101 near Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center. Kline allegedly fled police and upon capture was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit.
He has since been charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Two days later, Kine formally apologized and shared that he was enrolling in a six-week treatment program.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, Backen praised Kline for enrolling in an addiction treatment program, but also asked him to resign.
“Residents place their trust in us, and when that trust is breached it makes effective representation difficult I think,” Backen said. “An incident of this nature is just a tremendous breach of trust.”
Backen added that news coverage threatened to undo years of work improving the city’s image.
“When our city is in the news for alleged misconduct, the focus is no longer on the residents and the business as it should be, it’s on alleged misconduct,” he said.
Backen concluded that his request for Kline to step down was not personal, and he would offer the same should any member of the council commit the same actions as Kline had.
‘No amount of sorrys’
Councilmember Sheila Webb and Mayor Bill Blonigan expressed their awareness of the issue, but stopped short of calling for Kline’s resignation.
Blonigan said the decision was up to Kline’s constituents.
“I’ve never called for any politician to resign over any charges of criminal activity,” Blonigan said.
Webb said she respected “the voice of the people” that had voted Kline into office, and a decision to resign was Kline’s alone. However, she made clear that the incident had effects on the council.
“I can’t tell you the amount of brain time this incident has caused me personally,” Webb said. “I am not in the position to answer questions about why you did it, what happened, where you were going, where you were coming from.”
Still, she said she didn’t believe in “pouring water on a drowning man.”
At the meeting, Kline reaffirmed his decision to remain on the council. He admitted that there were “no amount of sorrys” to offer to his constituents, family and friends for his decisions Jan. 24.
“I understand why there are people on this council or people from the community that are calling for me to resign. I really think that that is not the example I want to lead,” said Kline. “I want to show people that you can fall and pick yourself up, you can get better, and you can still do good in this community.
Kline said an “overwhelming number” of people had reached out to him personally and encouraged him to stay on the council, which helped him formulate his decision and was helping him “get through” his treatment program.
