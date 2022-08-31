The Animal Humane Society’s Golden Valley shelter was a place of celebration Aug. 20: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office chose it to host a retirement ceremony for nine-year K-9 Officer Brody.
The 10-year-old German shepherd has logged more than 1,700 training hours since he began his career with the sheriff’s office in spring 2013.
At the event, the retiree was presented with a “pupcake” to mark the occasion, and he and his handler, Deputy Greg Granson, met with the public in their capacity as a K-9 unit one final time.
The event was also meant to draw attention to animals awaiting adoption in shelters. Sarah Bhimani, a spokesperson for the humane society, said there were 15 adoptions at the Golden Valley shelter that day.
The event occurred at a time when pet adoptions were happening at a pretty fast clip at Animal Humane Society’s three adoption shelters in Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids.
“We’re seeing animals getting adopted really quickly, often as soon as they are available,” Bhimani said.
Of particular high demand is cats of all ages. She said the shelters are seeing fewer adult cat surrenders in general, which has contributed to demand and left humane society officials scratching their heads.
“We’re not sure what’s going on with that,” Bhimani said.
Still, it’s a good scenario for the felines that might have been overlooked in a more crowded adoption environment.
“Back when we had more cats, there would be some cats older or with medical considerations that might hang around – but we’re seeing that even now those animals are getting adopted faster. I think there’s a strong interest and desire to adopt in the Twin Cities, but we just don’t have as many cats coming in,” Bhimani said.
Kitten demand remains untarnished.
“They still fly out the door,” Bhimani said.
The high demand is good for animals for whom shelter life can be difficult.
“We do everything we can to make the shelter as comfortable and not scary as possible, but it is a stressful situation: It’s a new place, there’s lots of smells and sounds ... so the less time they’re spending at the shelter, the better,” Bhimani said.
Matching staff with animals
Currently the humane society sees about 260-300 adoptions per week. Before the pandemic, the nonprofit was averaging many more adoptions than that, about 500 per week, Bhimani said. The comparison of adoption numbers than to now isn’t exactly apples to apples, she said, due to a few shifts in the way they’ve been able to operate in the past two years.
The most immediate shift is in staffing, specifically veterinary technicians. Bhimani said the shortage of vet techs is affecting shelters across the nation. A lack of staff bottlenecks the animal intake process; Right now, the wait time to surrender an animal is about a month at any of the three shelters.
To prevent burnout in what can be a mentally and physically exhausting field, Bhimani said the humane society has placed a greater priority on the well-being of its people.
“We’re having to be really careful that we’re matching the number of animals in our shelters with the number of staff and volunteers we have available,” Bhimani said. “We never want to get in a situation when we take in so many animals that they’re not getting proper care.”
Essentially, fewer staff members means fewer animals, and fewer animals means more demand on the adoption floor.
Changes to adoption center space and out-of-state surrenders are two more shifts.
In 2020, the humane society shuttered its most highly-trafficked adoption shelter in St. Paul due to the age of the facility and the difficulty of adopting pandemic protocols. While there is a confirmed desire to open a new adoption center in St. Paul, a significant fundraising effort will need to occur to build it.
The nonprofit has also scaled back its intake of animals transported from shelters in southern states.
At the time of the closure of the St . Paul facility, the humane society knew its capacity for out-of-state animals would need to be reduced by 2,500 (The closure happened early in the pandemic, when transports were already halted.)
Transports have since resumed at the rate of a handful of 15-20 animal deliveries per week. Animals come from states like Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas.
As the nonprofit continues to find its footing in a post-pandemic environment, there is still room for celebration, like with K-9 Brody’s event. In mid-September, the humane society will throw its annual canine-friendly gala, the Whisker Whirl. The search for veterinary technicians continues, as well as for volunteers willing to foster animals, particularly large dogs.
Where COVID was an opportunity for humane society officials to take a step back and rethink its services and operations, it is poised now to step forward and grow into the changes.
“We want our operations to work better for us and our partners,” Bhimani said.
