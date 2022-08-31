P201NW_GVhumanesociety3.jpg

Animal Humane Society Spokesperson Mary Tan welcomes Hennepin County Sheriff K-9 team Deputy Greg Granson and Officer Brody to the shelter for Brody’s retirement party. Also pictured is Waggs, the humane society’s mascot.

 (PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE ANIMAL HUMANE SOCIETY)

The Animal Humane Society’s Golden Valley shelter was a place of celebration Aug. 20: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office chose it to host a retirement ceremony for nine-year K-9 Officer Brody.

The 10-year-old German shepherd has logged more than 1,700 training hours since he began his career with the sheriff’s office in spring 2013.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s K-9 Officer Brody only has eyes for a dog-friendly dessert at his Aug. 20 retirement ceremony at the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society. The county sheriff hosted the event at the shelter to encourage adoptions.
Retiring K-9 Officer Brody sniffs out the best toys in the retail area at the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society.

