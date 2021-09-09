Golden Valley Planning Commissioner Andy Johnson has announced his bid for election to the Golden Valley City Council this November.

Johnson has spent most of his Golden Valley residency as a volunteer in city government, serving two years on the Board of Zoning Appeals and presently serving his seventh year on the Planning Commission.

Johnson’s core beliefs are to fully fund first responders, prioritize taxpayer dollars on core city services, and maintain the city as a safe and beautiful community for all residents, employees, and visitors. In the short term, Johnson believes that the city should immediately reform the Police Employment, Accountability, and Community Engagement commission membership. The action would include elevating two police officers from nonvoting to voting members, and adding homeowner members, people harmed by criminals, and those who have had a positive experience with police.

Johnson believes his service in small private and large public companies, combined with expertise in highly-regulated industries can be immediately applied to the city council. His experience includes 10 years as a U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Officer and Cryptologic Officer, and 20 years in the private sector as a software product manager.

Johnson and his wife, Gabrielle, have lived in Golden Valley for 12 years and enjoy biking, supporting local merchants, walking around the city, golfing, and visiting with neighbors. He is active in veterans and professional activities.

For more information, visit AndyJohnsonGV.com.

