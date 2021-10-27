Amanda Kist said she knew her business, Salon HALO, was haunted long before a psychic came to confirm it. Things had fallen from walls, strange energies seemed to emanate from the back of the building, and she got the sneaking suspicion that she was not alone when working late nights.
“At night it definitely feels weird, like you’re being watched,” she said. “And you sort of feel pulled into this corner.”
The corner she’s talking about is toward the back of the salon in the employee breakroom. It was where she and her team were enjoying a holiday party four years ago, wrapping up readings with a local psychic as a fun, unique activity. The readings were done, and as the psychic popped into the breakroom “waiting room,” she shifted her gaze toward the mechanical closet.
“She beelined to the mechanical door and said, ‘oh, but before I go, I have to tell you something’s here,’” Kist said.
“It was weird that she knew exactly where to go,” stylist Lorin Finn said.
Fellow stylist Jillian Pearson recalled the strange phenomena that occurred, incidentally, within a small radius of the closet.
“We were like ‘well, we do joke about this place being haunted,’” Pearson said.
A grumpy homesteader
The party learned that Salon HALO’s own specter was a mostly passive, sometimes curmudgeonly man named Charlie. The psychic believed Charlie was a homesteader in the area who, for some reason or other, hadn’t yet chosen to “pass on.”
The psychic believed that Charlie’s restlessness at the salon has to do with his old-fashioned ideas.
“Charlie doesn’t think that women should be working outside of the home,” Kist said.
It can’t be the easiest for Charlie, who now finds himself in a woman-owned, woman-ran business in downtown Robbinsdale. The mechanical closet wall is also shared with next door business Go Health Chiropractic, which also has a majority of women on staff.
He’s usually accompanied by a second ghost, his wife Emmy, who tries to keep the peace.
“When it gets a little too loud and fun, that’s when he starts acting up,” Pearson said. “The psychic said Emmy tries to tell him to knock it off.”
Charlie also doesn’t have the greatest appetite for the stylists’ tastes in music either. Pretty routinely, the stylists say he “turns off the receiver” that controls the salon’s music playlist. If he’s particularly annoyed by the music, it will turn off twice a day. Kist said she wondered if she had a faulty stereo at first, but then realized the shutoffs tended to happen at certain times of the day.
“More often than not it’s around (6 p.m.),” said Kist, repeating the joke that stylists believe Charlie is trying to tell them “it’s time to go home and feed our families.”
Charlie’s here to stay
Kist said there have been no visual apparitions, tripping of alarms, and thankfully, no malevolent behavior. She’s found that burning a little sage seems to put off the music shutdowns temporarily.
It seems that Charlie is here to stay. The evening the psychic was there, the holiday party attempted to get Charlie to “pass on,” but no amount of misted rose water or prompted commands to “go to the light” appeared to be effective.
Kist said she’s fine with coexisting with Charlie and Emmy, who haven’t been especially demanding roommates. She said while she knows many don’t believe in ghosts and spirits, she’s had too many interesting experiences in her life that insist otherwise.
“When I get that sense, I don’t freak out unless something happens,” she said. “And I don’t really freak out unless I think something’s after me.”
Got a ghost story about a place in the New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley, or Robbinsdale area? Share it with us at sun.post@apgecm.com. Responses will be read by Sun Post editors by flashlight in the dark of the night.
