Global Golden Valley has sponsored International Day at the Golden Valley farmers market, Market in the Valley, since 2012. This year’s event is set to be its most exciting yet.
“This one is going to be a fun experience,” Helene Johnson, Global Golden Valley member, said.
On the schedule for the event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 is an interactive Chinese dragon dance performance and music courtesy of Hua Xing Arts Group of Minnesota and Lin Qiu & Yu Ye Music Studio, a message-writing table for children, musical performances from a steel drummer and a Ukrainian vocalist and accompanist, visits with Ukrainian students, and a first for the organization: a benefit fundraiser.
Johnson said after some discussion, organization membership decided it was appropriate to begin a fundraiser in light of the news surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We were appalled by the situation,” Johnson said. “One member who is an artist asked if she could donate some of her paintings for a fundraiser, and we looked at ways to build on that.”
Visitors can get their portrait sketched, buy donated goods, or pay for a photo with the Chinese dragon to give to the cause, or just make an independent donation. Proceeds will go to St. Louis Park-based Global Synergy Group, which supports several war relief causes in Ukraine.
All of the action will be concurrent with the farmer’s market under the city water tower at 7800 Golden Valley Road.
Providing aid to Ukrainians
Global Synergy Group Founder Irina Fursman will be on hand at International Day to answer questions about the nonprofit and the initiatives that it supports. Fursman grew up in Ukraine and Russia. She will be joined by Ukrainian students taking part in a five-week leadership development program.
The 501(c)3 was formed in 2011 when it forged a sister city relationship between Boryspil, Ukraine and Hopkins, Minnesota. As a result, a student exchange program was created and was a primary focus for Global Synergy Group for some time. While those activities continue, the nonprofit pivoted into providing aid when the attacks on Ukraine first began.
Global Synergy Group reports that it has raised $129,050 to date. Funds have provided various types of aid to those on the front lines of the conflict.
Currently, the nonprofit is supporting Mothers Sewing Uniforms, a Kyiv program to sew uniforms for the Ukrainian military; the Human Rights Training Center’s efforts to deliver clean water to the Mykolaiv region; CLASS’s work to outfit temporary housing for displaced foster families in Izmail; and more.
A decade for Global Golden Valley
This year also marks the tenth anniversary of Global Golden Valley itself.
“We’re a very grassroots organization,” Johnson said.
The organization was founded after a city envisioning process. At that time, 2010 Census data reported 10% of the residents of Golden Valley had been born outside of the US, and there was a desire to honor that diversity.
“I decided to see if some of these people were willing to get together. They were, and we started coming up with some ideas,” said Johnson.
The Golden Valley Community Foundation offered a small grant for the organization to get started. In the past ten years, the group has hosted receptions for locally-placed exchange students, educational programs to inspire residents to get to know their neighbors, and even a naturalization ceremony at Golden Valley City Hall to welcome its newest citizens. Minus the past few COVID years, the organization has consistently planned perhaps its most known event, International Day.
The event has always been planned for a family audience, children in particular. Johnson said the day typically has some sort of hands-on activity for kids, so they are able to forge connections with a person who may not look like them.
“They need to have a sense of the world beyond Golden Valley, a meaningful intersection with others in the community that come from different backgrounds,” Johnson said. “Ultimately we want to enhance peoples’ understanding of other cultures.”
