In-person sessions where members of the public may give feedback on the latest Blue Line light rail extension report have been scheduled throughout January. The first is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Crystal Community Center basement community room, 4141 Douglas Drive North. A session for Robbinsdale residents will occur 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway in Robbinsdale.
Virtual sessions are also scheduled 12 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Virtual meetings may be accessed at bluelineext.org.
The project is expected to be built along West Broadway through Brooklyn Park, onto County Road 81 through Crystal and Robbinsdale, and either connect back onto West Broadway or shift to Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis. The line will then link to the northernmost Target Field station of the existing METRO Blue Line Light Rail Transit system.
Current plans include light rail running in the center of County Road 81 through Crystal and Robbinsdale. Stations are tentatively placed at Bass Lake Road in Crystal, near North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, and a station and park and ride near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue or 41st Avenue in Robbinsdale.
A 45-day comment period has been opened for the public to offer their feedback on the latest updates per the Draft Route Modification report, which was released Dec. 13. The comment period closes Jan. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.