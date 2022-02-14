The results are in: Commentary from the Blue Line light rail extension project office’s Draft Route Modification Report was formally reviewed during the Feb. 10 Corridor Management Committee meeting.
Within the feedback window ending Jan. 25, they received 501 comments reacting to the technical evaluation for the proposed line.
The Corridor Management Committee is an advisory board made up of political and business leaders that advises the Metropolitan Council on BLRT design and construction.
At the meeting, a presentation on general feedback was given, followed by a separate presentation on feedback submitted by municipalities.
Online, open house comments
The general feedback was summarized by outreach manager Sophia Ginis. It was received from open houses, an online interactive map and comment form, and via email.
Of the responses, 22% was either a general statement of support or opposition.
In Crystal, Ginis said comments focused on how traffic and businesses would be affected by light rail.
Responses from the Robbinsdale area also focused on the impact to nearby businesses as well as neighborhoods and emergency vehicles. She noted a mixed response from the area in regards to the construction of a park and ride, which is planned by the project office but does not yet have a location.
Feedback about a potential route through Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis at times celebrated the “opportunity” to have light rail near underdeveloped Washington Avenue, and at others gave people pause as to whether the area, which Ginis characterized as “fairly industrial,” was appropriate for mass transit.
In regards to the alternative route along West Broadway, there was an opposite, but similar tension. Ginis called West Broadway the “vibrant, cultural heart of north Minneapolis,” which made transit in the area favorable for some, and less favorable for others. Ginis said comments worried about the “pedestrian environment” getting to and from a station in the area.
Where corridor city Brooklyn Park was mentioned, it was often in support of the light rail’s potential to support community development. Ginis said feedback of this nature was also received in regards to light rail in Minneapolis.
Feedback from corridor cities
Hennepin County Senior Administrator Dan Soler offered “key points” from the feedback gathered directly from Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, Crystal, Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis Park Board.
The Brooklyn Park City Council offered their support to the project so long as evaluation of pedestrian crossings at the amended station at 63rd continued.
The Crystal City Council offered a resolution to the project office “with a number of factors” said Soler. He said the council was primarily concerned with how the light rail would interact with County Road 81. The council hoped to give additional input before final considerations were made about the Bass Lake Road and County Road 81 intersection. Right now, the project office is considering keeping the road and light rail track at-grade, or creating a grade-separated intersection of County Road 81 over Bass Lake Road with an at-grade station.
Soler said the Robbinsdale City Council had asked that the city be considered in different segments due to differences in needs north and south of Highway 100.
“We agreed with Robbinsdale that there certainly is a differentiation between north of Highway 100 and south of Highway 100,” Soler said. He confirmed that the final report would reflect the change.
He also summarized the Robbinsdale Council’s desire to hire a third-party engineering firm to consider the feasibility of the light rail through the city, and for the project office to evaluate a “no-build” option.
Soler said a “no-build” option would be considered, but not until environmental work was completed. To the request for a third-party engineer, Soler said the project office would work with the city on “how to go about a contract on that.”
The Corridor Management Committee will next meet April 14. By that meeting, it is expected that the project will release its final route report.
